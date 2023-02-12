BGMEA seeks High Commission’s support to boost trade with India

UNB
12 February, 2023, 08:05 pm
Last modified: 12 February, 2023, 08:12 pm

BGMEA seeks High Commission’s support to boost trade with India

A delegation of Bangladesh Garment Manufacturers and Exporters Association (BGMEA) led by President Faruque Hassan has met Bangladesh High Commissioner to India Md Mustafizur Rahman in New Delhi and sought support to boost trade with India.

BGMEA Vice President Shahidullah Azim, Chair of BGMEA Standing Committee on Press, Publication and Publicity Shovon Islam and Chair of BGMEA Standing Committee on Trade Mohammed Kamal Uddin were also present on the occasion.

The delegation went to India to attend sourcing meet and roadshows organized jointly by BGMEA and the Confederation of Indian Textile Industry in India from 9-12 February.

They discussed current Bangladesh-India trade situation and potential of boosting bilateral trade between the two neighboring countries.

During the meeting, BGMEA President Faruque Hassan said there were many areas where Bangladesh and India could support each other to get mutual trade benefits.

India is potential source of manmade fibre-based fabrics along with chemicals and other raw materials while the country is also promising export destination of Bangladesh RMG, he said.

The BGMEA President sought the support of the Bangladesh High Commission in removing non-tariff barriers between Bangladesh and India to pave the way for more trade with ease.

He requested the High Commission's cooperation in addressing problems at land ports to expedite export-import procedures.

Faruque Hassan also called on the High Commission to make consular service easier and facilitate long-term visas for Indian businessmen.

