Bangladesh launches its maiden sovereign govt cloud

Tech

TBS Report
06 May, 2024, 10:30 pm
Last modified: 06 May, 2024, 10:35 pm

Related News

Bangladesh launches its maiden sovereign govt cloud

TBS Report
06 May, 2024, 10:30 pm
Last modified: 06 May, 2024, 10:35 pm
The launching event was held at a city hotel on Monday (6 May). Photo: Courtesy
The launching event was held at a city hotel on Monday (6 May). Photo: Courtesy

Bangladesh has launched its first sovereign government cloud, spearheaded by the Bangladesh Data Center Company Ltd (BDCCL), a state-owned provider of data storage and disaster recovery services, in collaboration with the global cloud services leader, Oracle.

The cloud system, Oracle Dedicated Region Cloud at Customer, being hosted from the Oracle-set servers at BDCCL's facility in Gazipur's Kaliakoir, would enable the country to keep all the nationally critical data within its own territory which is critical for controlling its cloud infrastructure and data for the sake of meeting digital sovereignty requirements, said officials at the launching event held at a city hotel yesterday.

US Ambassador to Bangladesh Peter D Haas and Oracle Country Managing Director Rubaba Dowla were among the speakers at the launching event.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

The project eyes critical national security, e-governance, and e-filing systems as well as health and social services to be run from within the borders of Bangladesh with high levels of security.

"According to a December 2021 contract, we will pay Oracle a total of $18 million in the next three years against its investments in hardware, software and all other relevant services," BDCCL Managing Director Md Ataur Rahman Khan told TBS.

"Around three dozen government entities that already became BDCCL clients would start using the government cloud and more to join gradually," he said, adding that a full integration with the cloud might take three months.

BDCCL Chairman and the Secretary for Information and Communication Technology Division Md Shamsul Arefin said, "Bangladesh's sovereign government cloud will make it easier for government entities in the country to securely move to the next stage of their cloud-enabled transformation journey towards Smart Bangladesh."

State Minister for Posts, Telecommunications and Information Technology Zunaid Ahmed Palak at the launching event said "Data is the new currency and is key to scaling sustainable digital and smart solutions that all citizens can benefit from."

Prime Minister's Private Industry and Investment Adviser Salman F Rahman, while speaking as the chief guest at the event, said this is the first big leap to embrace what is coming — artificial intelligence as it would drastically change the world.

"A cloud-first approach has become pivotal for governments to enhance efficiency, scalability, and cost-effectiveness in a secure manner," said Garrett Ilg, executive vice president and general manager for Japan and Asia Pacific of Oracle.

"With cloud computing, governments can unlock innovation and enable civil servants to better serve the communities. Oracle Cloud Infrastructure (OCI) Dedicated Region offers the government of Bangladesh a complete cloud solution within their own data centre. This creates an agile, efficient, secure, and cost-effective platform that allows the government to modernise applications, accelerate innovation, and address data sovereignty needs," he added.

Bangladesh / Top News

cloud / Bangladesh

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

On average, one BD Clean team completes 20 projects per month - including cleaning up canals in places such as Noakhali, Bandarban, Sylhet and Tangail. Photo: Mehedi Hasan

BD Clean: Getting your hands dirty to clean up the country

12h | Panorama
While the allure of sleek sedans and rugged SUVs may be undeniable, MPVs take the lead in terms of the value they offer. Photo: Akif Hamid

Why Multi-Purpose Vehicles are the ultimate daily drivers

1d | Wheels
The bodywork on Rahman Tahmidur&#039;s Corona pays homage to European stylings, with a Porsche-inspired Gemini Blue paint and American spec Toyota Caldina front bumper. Photo: Akif Hamid

1992 Toyota Corona: From another old Toyota to gemini of the streets

1d | Wheels
Sugarcoated betting ads are unstoppable on TV

Sugarcoated betting ads are unstoppable on TV

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Who is the leader of the Global South China or America?

Who is the leader of the Global South China or America?

1h | Videos
Ipswich Town FC promoted to the Premier League after 22 years

Ipswich Town FC promoted to the Premier League after 22 years

42m | Videos
The government is determined to provide all the benefits to the investors in the country

The government is determined to provide all the benefits to the investors in the country

5h | Videos
Luis Menotti: The mastermind behind Argentina's first World Cup trophy

Luis Menotti: The mastermind behind Argentina's first World Cup trophy

6h | Videos