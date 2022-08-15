Indian High Commission observes 76th Independence Day

Bangladesh

TBS Report
15 August, 2022, 11:35 am
Last modified: 15 August, 2022, 12:02 pm

Related News

Indian High Commission observes 76th Independence Day

TBS Report
15 August, 2022, 11:35 am
Last modified: 15 August, 2022, 12:02 pm
Indian High Commission observes 76th Independence Day

The High Commission of India in Dhaka observed the 76th Independence Day of India on Monday (15 August) at the Chancery premises of the High Commission.

This year the independence day celebrations marked India's 75th year of independence and the celebrations were held with great fervour as part of the ongoing celebrations of Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav, reads a press release.

High Commissioner Shri Vikram K Doraiswami unfurled the national flag and read out excerpts from the Hon'ble President's Address to the Nation.

A group of Indian Community members led by IGCC teachers sang the National Anthem and patriotic songs. The event saw very enthusiastic participation from Indian Community which attended in large numbers.

Indian High Commission / Indian High Commissioner to Bangladesh / Indian Ambassador Vikram Kumar Doraiswami / Vikram Kumar Doraiswami

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

The macabre multicide: How we failed our supreme leader

The macabre multicide: How we failed our supreme leader

1h | Supplement
Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman with his eldest daughter Sheikh Hasina and his grandson Sajeeb Wazed at his Dhanmondi residence. Photo: Achieve

The darkest night of 15 August

2h | Supplement
As long as the Padma and the Meghna will flow…

As long as the Padma and the Meghna will flow…

3h | Supplement
Baah: A sustainable way to upgrade your home

Baah: A sustainable way to upgrade your home

4h | Brands

More Videos from TBS

Forest Department takes initiative to protect wildlife in Purbachal

Forest Department takes initiative to protect wildlife in Purbachal

3h | Videos
Bangabandhu's humane values

Bangabandhu's humane values

3h | Videos
Why trolling happens on personal matter

Why trolling happens on personal matter

3h | Videos
House that reveals story of Bangladesh

House that reveals story of Bangladesh

3h | Videos

Most Read

1
Dollar crisis: BB orders removal of 6 banks’ treasury chiefs 
Banking

Dollar crisis: BB orders removal of 6 banks’ treasury chiefs 

2
From left Afzal Karim, Murshedul Kabir and Mohammad Jahangir
Banking

Sonali, Agrani and Rupali banks get new MDs

3
Photo: Collected
Transport

Will Tokyo’s traffic model solve Dhaka’s gridlocks?

4
Representational Image. Photo: Collected
Bangladesh

Air passengers should plan extra commute time to airport: DMP

5
Arrest warrant against Habib Group chairman, 4 others 
Crime

Arrest warrant against Habib Group chairman, 4 others 

6
Ambassador of Switzerland to Bangladesh Nathalie Chuard. Photo: Courtesy
Bangladesh

Bangladesh never asked for particular info from Swiss bank: Ambassador