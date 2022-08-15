Indian High Commission observes 76th Independence Day

The High Commission of India in Dhaka observed the 76th Independence Day of India on Monday (15 August) at the Chancery premises of the High Commission.

This year the independence day celebrations marked India's 75th year of independence and the celebrations were held with great fervour as part of the ongoing celebrations of Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav, reads a press release.

High Commissioner Shri Vikram K Doraiswami unfurled the national flag and read out excerpts from the Hon'ble President's Address to the Nation.

A group of Indian Community members led by IGCC teachers sang the National Anthem and patriotic songs. The event saw very enthusiastic participation from Indian Community which attended in large numbers.