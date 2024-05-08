Low voter turnout in upazila polls due to rain, paddy harvesting season: CEC

The voter turnout in the Upazila Parishad elections was low due to rains and the ongoing paddy harvesting season, Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Kazi Habibul Awal said today (8 May).

"Many were unable to reach the polling centres due to the rain. Additionally, the ongoing paddy harvesting season has contributed to the lower voter turnout," he said while briefing media after the end of the first phase of the upazila parishad elections at Election Commission building in capital's Agargaon.

Regarding the voter turnout, the CEC stated that 30-40% of votes were cast during a certain period of the day.

Habibul Awal mentioned that the voting was fair, with only a few isolated incidents reported.

"The voting process remained largely peaceful," he added.

The polls were held in 139 upazilas of 59 districts in the country.

The voting started at 8am and ended at 4pm.

Some 1,630 candidates, including nearly 570 chairman contenders, are in the electoral race in the 139 upazilas against a total of 417 posts – chairman post, vice chairman, and women vice chairman posts in each.

In the 139 upazilas, 22 used electronic voting machines (EVMs) while the rest used ballot papers.

Notably, in five upazilas, all candidates were elected unopposed, including 8 chairmen, 10 vice-chairmen, and 10 female vice-chairmen.

To ensure security and discipline during voting, nearly 1,60,000 members of the Bangladesh Ansar and Village Defense Forces were deployed, alongside 418 platoons of Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) stationed nationwide to maintain law and order and ensure a fair and peaceful election.

