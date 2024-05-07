BOU publishes BA,BSS results for 2021, pass rate 70.47

Bangladesh

TBS Report
07 May, 2024, 05:35 pm
Last modified: 07 May, 2024, 05:44 pm

Related News

BOU publishes BA,BSS results for 2021, pass rate 70.47

TBS Report
07 May, 2024, 05:35 pm
Last modified: 07 May, 2024, 05:44 pm
BOU publishes BA,BSS results for 2021, pass rate 70.47

The Bangladesh Open University (BOU) today (7 May) published the results of Bachelor of Arts (BA) and Bachelor of Social Science (BSS) examination 2021 for semesters 1-6. The pass rate is 70.47%.

A total of 3,11,076 students were registered for the exam in the 6 semesters, and 2,58,676 students appeared. While, 46,508 students appeared in the final exam and 32,775 passed, reads a press release.

Of them, 18,009 are male and 14,766 are female. Of the successful students, 6 secured A-, 300 B+, 3,572 B, 11,007 B-, 11,770 C+, 5,386 C, and 734 C-.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

Students can get their results from the BOU website (www.bou.ac.bd) and all regional and sub-regional centres of BOU.

Bangladesh / Bangladesh Open University (BOU) / Results

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Creating dialogue among structures: A conversation with award-winning architect Mahmudul Anwar Riyaad

Creating dialogue among structures: A conversation with award-winning architect Mahmudul Anwar Riyaad

3h | Habitat
In the last few decades, the haphazard construction of concrete buildings has destroyed the skyline of Dhaka. Photo: Rajib Dhar

How energy efficient are Dhaka’s buildings?

4h | Habitat
Four models of the Mercedes EQ series- EQS 450+ sedan, he EQE 450 4MATIC SUV, The EQE 350+ SUV and the EQE 53 AMG 4MATIC SUV- were unveiled during the event. Photo: Arfin Kazi

From Classic Elegance to Modern Marvels: Inside 'The Benz Experience'

8h | Wheels
In Apon Ahsan&#039;s opinion, our jingle industry is as strong as before. However, there&#039;s a lack of creative freedom. Photo: Mehedi Hasan

What happened to those catchy jingles of the yesteryears?

8h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Hamas has agreed to a ceasefire brokered by Qatar and Egypt

Hamas has agreed to a ceasefire brokered by Qatar and Egypt

1h | Videos
Israel-Palestine War: Both Countries' Economies Are Damaged

Israel-Palestine War: Both Countries' Economies Are Damaged

3h | Videos
Putin orders nuclear weapons drills on Ukraine border

Putin orders nuclear weapons drills on Ukraine border

3h | Videos
Who is the leader of the Global South China or America?

Who is the leader of the Global South China or America?

21h | Videos