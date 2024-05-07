BOU publishes BA,BSS results for 2021, pass rate 70.47
The Bangladesh Open University (BOU) today (7 May) published the results of Bachelor of Arts (BA) and Bachelor of Social Science (BSS) examination 2021 for semesters 1-6. The pass rate is 70.47%.
A total of 3,11,076 students were registered for the exam in the 6 semesters, and 2,58,676 students appeared. While, 46,508 students appeared in the final exam and 32,775 passed, reads a press release.
Of them, 18,009 are male and 14,766 are female. Of the successful students, 6 secured A-, 300 B+, 3,572 B, 11,007 B-, 11,770 C+, 5,386 C, and 734 C-.
Students can get their results from the BOU website (www.bou.ac.bd) and all regional and sub-regional centres of BOU.