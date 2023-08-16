Indian High Commission in Dhaka observes 77th Independence Day of India

Photo: Courtesy

The High Commission of India in Dhaka observed the 77th Independence Day of India on 15 August at the chancery premises of the high commission.

This year the independence day celebrations marked India's 76th year of independence and the celebrations were held with great fervour as part of the ongoing celebrations of Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav, said a press release.

High Commissioner Shri Pranay Verma unfurled the national flag and read out excerpts from the Hon'ble President's Address to the Nation.

A group of Indian Community members led by IGCC teachers sang the National Anthem and patriotic songs. The event saw very enthusiastic participation from the Indian Community which attended in large numbers.