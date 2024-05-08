Altadighi’s fate: How a conservation project wreaks havoc on a national park

Anisur Rahman, the Dhamairhat forest beat officer, said that Altadighi, the waterbody, dried up due to heatwaves and drought, prompting its re-excavation to a depth of 2.50m. He denied accusations of cutting down shal trees but admitted to removing eucalyptus and akashmani trees through tender. Anisur also committed to planting 3,000 indigenous seedlings around the reservoir for afforestation, aiming to safeguard the environment and build upon previous afforestation efforts in the shalban area.