Indian High Commission celebrates International Yoga day

Bangladesh

TBS Report
21 June, 2023, 09:30 pm
Last modified: 21 June, 2023, 11:33 pm

Related News

Indian High Commission celebrates International Yoga day

TBS Report
21 June, 2023, 09:30 pm
Last modified: 21 June, 2023, 11:33 pm
Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

High Commission of India along with Yoga enthusiasts from Bangladesh celebrated the International Day of Yoga on Wednesday (21 June) at the Shaheed Suhrawardy Indoor Stadium in Dhaka.

The event witnessed a large turnout, with participants from various walks of life coming together to celebrate the ancient science of yoga, which originated from India, reads a press release issued by Indian High Commission in Dhaka.

The event featured yoga performances led by yoga practitioners and experts. Participants had the opportunity to engage in different yoga practices, enhancing their understanding of this ancient discipline and its transformative effects.

In his remarks, High Commissioner Pranay Verma highlighted the significance of Yoga as a gift of India to the world.

"Yoga, being an integral part of the shared cultural heritage of India and Bangladesh, can further serve as a unifying force, promoting physical and mental well-being among our people," he said.

Verma emphasised that the G20 Presidency of India in 2023 reinforces India's commitment to fostering global partnerships for sustainable development, and Yoga is a catalyst for this positive change.

Responding to a call by the Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the United Nations General Assembly on 11 December 2014 declared 21st June as the International Day of Yoga.

International Yoga Day is celebrated across the world through various activities and programs related to Yoga and health.

It is being celebrated for the last nine years, resulting in Yoga emerging as an important public health movement throughout the world, especially after the Covid-19 pandemic.

Indian High Commission / international day of Yoga

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

The recent deaths of Mahbuba Akter Akhi and her baby at Dhaka’s Central Hospital came as no surprise for people who are aware of the state of the healthcare industry in Bangladesh. PHOTO: SHOVY ZIBRAN

From neglect to overreaction: Why it's so hard to get justice for medical negligence

11h | Panorama
Illustration: TBS

The brief and wondrous life of Grameenphone's Djuice

15h | Panorama
Two water bodies are positioned in both the north and south directions to facilitate the cooling effect during the warm summer. Photo: Bejury Ansary. Photo: Bejury Ansary

Tropical Pavilion: A sustainable, poetic retreat

1d | Habitat
The easiest, simplest and most affordable way to transform your space is by incorporating plants – be it indoor plants.

Budget-friendly home decor ideas

1d | Habitat

More Videos from TBS

Rescuers race against time tor missing Titan

Rescuers race against time tor missing Titan

5h | TBS World
Introduction of Foreign Transactions in Taka

Introduction of Foreign Transactions in Taka

4h | TBS Economy
Operation in search of bill defaulters and illegal gas lines

Operation in search of bill defaulters and illegal gas lines

8h | TBS Stories
Voter turnout moderate as Sylhet

Voter turnout moderate as Sylhet

13h | TBS Today

Most Read

1
File photo of Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) Line-3 project. Picture: TBS
Transport

6.7km of BRT now open to traffic

2
S Alam Group chairman’s son Ahsanul seeks BB consent for directorship in Islami Bank
Banking

S Alam Group chairman’s son Ahsanul seeks BB consent for directorship in Islami Bank

3
Illustration: TBS
Panorama

Unemployed, in debt and expired work permit, this Bangladeshi youth built a US company through his Twitter feed

4
Kairan Quazi. Photo: Collected
Tech

Elon Musk's SpaceX hires 14-year-old Bangladeshi-American Kairan

5
Bangladesh Bank approves Digital Bank guideline
Banking

Bangladesh Bank approves Digital Bank guideline

6
The “Deho Pabi, Mon Pabi Na” dialogue has long been a part of the country’s pop culture, deeply rooted in commercial Bangla movies Photo: Collected
Panorama

Why we should be asking more 'Deho Pabi, Mon Pabi Na' questions