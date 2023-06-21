Indian High Commission celebrates International Yoga day

High Commission of India along with Yoga enthusiasts from Bangladesh celebrated the International Day of Yoga on Wednesday (21 June) at the Shaheed Suhrawardy Indoor Stadium in Dhaka.

The event witnessed a large turnout, with participants from various walks of life coming together to celebrate the ancient science of yoga, which originated from India, reads a press release issued by Indian High Commission in Dhaka.

The event featured yoga performances led by yoga practitioners and experts. Participants had the opportunity to engage in different yoga practices, enhancing their understanding of this ancient discipline and its transformative effects.

In his remarks, High Commissioner Pranay Verma highlighted the significance of Yoga as a gift of India to the world.

"Yoga, being an integral part of the shared cultural heritage of India and Bangladesh, can further serve as a unifying force, promoting physical and mental well-being among our people," he said.

Verma emphasised that the G20 Presidency of India in 2023 reinforces India's commitment to fostering global partnerships for sustainable development, and Yoga is a catalyst for this positive change.

Responding to a call by the Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the United Nations General Assembly on 11 December 2014 declared 21st June as the International Day of Yoga.

International Yoga Day is celebrated across the world through various activities and programs related to Yoga and health.

It is being celebrated for the last nine years, resulting in Yoga emerging as an important public health movement throughout the world, especially after the Covid-19 pandemic.