Indian High Commission rebut entry-denial claim at Petrapole border

Bangladesh

TBS Report
03 July, 2022, 12:50 pm
Last modified: 03 July, 2022, 01:20 pm

File photo of Benapole land port in Jessore/Collected
File photo of Benapole land port in Jessore/Collected

The Indian High Commission in Dhaka has issued an advisory stating that claims about entry denial for Bangladeshi citizens at border immigration that recently circulated on social media are "unfounded".

The advisory notes, "There has been no change in policy with regards to entry rules for Bangladeshi nationals holding multiple entry visas for visiting India either by road, rail or air. The High Commission of India clarifies hereby that this is entirely unfounded."

Reportedly, some recent social media posts claimed that Bangladeshi nationals holding multiple entry visas are being denied entry into India at the Benapole-Petrapole border if their previous visit to India took place within three months of their current travel plan.

In a Twitter post published from the official account of the high commission, it requested the people of Bangladesh to ignore such erroneous posts on social media.

