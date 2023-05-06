Serve justice quicker, govt ready to provide all assistance: Law minister to judiciary

Law Minister Anisul Huq today said the government is ready to provide all sorts of assistance to the judiciary, but the judiciary should ensure quick services for the justice-seekers.

"The government will have no qualms in providing all sorts of assistance to the judiciary. But there is a desire to the judiciary so that the common justice-seekers get justice quickly and relief from the lengthy litigation process," he said.

The minister said this while speaking at the inaugural function of the 148th refreshers course for the senior assistant judges and judicial officials of that rank at the Judicial Administration Training Institute (JATI) in the city, said a press release.

Suggesting the trainee judges to abide by the judicial discipline, Anisul said, "We have to take the responsibility of reducing the long-standing backlog of cases in the country and we have to pay attention so that the people get quick and fair justice".

Noting that the budget for the judiciary has been increased compared to budget during any other government, he said, "Arrangements have been made for training of judges at home and abroad. Infrastructural facilities have been enhanced. Now the responsibility of judges is to ensure that the people get quick justice".

JATI Director General Justice Nazmun Ara Sultana presided over the function while Law and Justice Division Secretary Md Golam Sarwar and JATI Director (training) Sk Ashfaqur Rahman spoke at the faction, among others.