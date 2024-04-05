BNP uttering nonsense for fear of its political existence: Law minister

Politics

TBS Report
05 April, 2024, 04:40 pm
Last modified: 05 April, 2024, 04:51 pm

He stated that when any political party fears about its existence, they tend to say things that make no sense. Whatever the BNP is saying is not to be taken seriously

TBS Report
05 April, 2024, 04:40 pm
Last modified: 05 April, 2024, 04:51 pm
File photo of Law, Justice and Parliamentary Affairs Minister Anisul Huq. Photo: Collected
File photo of Law, Justice and Parliamentary Affairs Minister Anisul Huq. Photo: Collected

Law, Justice, and Parliamentary Affairs Minister Anisul Huq today (5 April) said that BNP is talking nonsense due to its fear of political existence.

He said this in response to questions from journalists about the BNP's stance on India at Kasba Upazila Parishad in Brahmanbaria.

He stated, when any political party fears about its existence, they tend to say things that make no sense. Whatever the BNP is saying is not to be taken seriously. 

Later, he joined as the chief guest at a laptop distribution event among 80 female entrepreneurs at the Upazila Auditorium.

The District Administration and the Brahmanbaria Information and Communication Technology Department organised the event, chaired by the Deputy Commissioner, Mohammad Habibur Rahman. Special guests included Police Superintendent Mohammad Shakawat Hossain, Kasba Upazila Chairman Rashedul Kaisar Bhuiyan Jibon, and Upazila Executive Officer Shahriar Mukhtar.

