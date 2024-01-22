No possibility of diplomatic crisis regarding national elections: Law minister

Bangladesh

TBS Report
22 January, 2024, 07:20 pm
Last modified: 22 January, 2024, 07:22 pm

He made the remarks in response to a question from a journalist during a press briefing following a meeting with the Indian High Commissioner in Bangladesh Pranay Kumar Verma at the Secretariat. 

File photo of Law, Justice and Parliamentary Affairs Minister Anisul Huq. Photo: Collected
File photo of Law, Justice and Parliamentary Affairs Minister Anisul Huq. Photo: Collected

There is no diplomatic crisis in the country following the national polls at present and there is no possibility of springing up any crisis in this regard, Law, Justice and Parliamentary Affairs Minister Anisul Huq said today (22 January).

He made the remarks in response to a question from a journalist during a press briefing following a meeting with the Indian High Commissioner in Bangladesh Pranay Kumar Verma at the Secretariat. 

"You [journalists] had a fear that a diplomatic crisis may spring up in the country [following the national elections]. But as you have seen, there is no possibility of such a crisis even after the national elections," he replied when a journalist asked if the fear of a diplomatic crisis with some countries still exists. 

Speaking about his meeting with the Indian high commissioner, Anisul said, "We have a development partnership with India as a neighbouring country. There is always a need for enforcement of laws or clarification of provisions of laws related to that partnership.

Mentioning that the legal infrastructure of Bangladesh and India has been almost the same since a long time, the minister said, therefore, there is always a discussion about whether the changes in the legal infrastructure that have been made in India are possible in Bangladesh and whether the laws that have been mandated in Bangladesh are also possible in India.

"We have discussed those issues," he added.

The minister also said 2,000 Bangladeshis will get the opportunity to train in India's National Judicial Academy in Bhopal.

Already, 1,206 have taken training there. 

"We are going to establish a National Judicial Academy. We will need experienced hands. We discussed this too," he said.

