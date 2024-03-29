Pakistan to investigate army's meddling in judiciary, law minister says

South Asia

Reuters
29 March, 2024, 08:35 am
Last modified: 29 March, 2024, 08:49 am

Related News

Pakistan to investigate army's meddling in judiciary, law minister says

The decision was taken at a meeting between Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Chief Justice of Pakistan Qazi Faez Isa, said Pakistan Law Minister Azam Nazeer Tarar

Reuters
29 March, 2024, 08:35 am
Last modified: 29 March, 2024, 08:49 am
Pakistan Law Minister Azam Nazeer Tarar. Photo: X
Pakistan Law Minister Azam Nazeer Tarar. Photo: X

Pakistan will set up an inquiry commission to investigate accusations by six High Court judges of interference and intimidation by the country's powerful intelligence agencies in judicial decisions, the law minister said on Thursday.

Minister Azam Nazeer Tarar made the announcement at a news conference in Islamabad, saying the decision was taken at a meeting between Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Chief Justice of Pakistan Qazi Faez Isa.

Their meeting took place after a letter written by six judges of the Islamabad High Court was sent to Isa's office. It alleged that the country's top spy agency, Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI), had been intimidating them to seek favourable decisions in political cases.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

The Pakistani army's media office did not respond to a Reuters request for a comment.

"We believe it is imperative to inquire into and determine whether there exists a continuing policy on part of the executive branch of the state, implemented by intelligence operatives who report to the executive branch, to intimidate judges, under threat of coercion or blackmail, to engineer judicial outcomes in politically consequential matters," said the letter, addressed to the Supreme Judicial Council headed by Justice Isa and seen by Reuters.

It mentioned as an example that the ISI's operatives intimidated through "friends and relatives" two of the judges who had declared against taking up a political case related to jailed former Prime Minister Imran Khan last year.

It said the six judges had brought such cases in their chief's knowledge and also met the then chief justice of Pakistan to "share their concerns regarding efforts of ISI operatives to affect judicial outcomes".

They said the interference continued despite their chief assuring them that he had taken up the matter with the ISI head, who gave his word that there would not be any such interference, the letter said.

Khan's main opponent, the prime minister's Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N), had also accused the ISI of intimidating the same court's decisions which led to convictions of his elder brother Nawaz Sharif after his ouster from the prime minister's office in 2017.

The powerful army plays an oversized role in making and breaking governments in Pakistan. The country has been ruled by military regimes for almost half its history since independence from Britain in 1947. Khan and elder Sharif both have alleged that they were ousted by the military after they fell out with the generals.

"We want it to be thoroughly probed because we had also been its victim," Tarar said.

PM Sharif will formally take the decision to set up the commission in a cabinet meeting on Friday, Tarar said.

Top News / World+Biz

Pakistan / judiciary / army

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

At least five groups of herders came to the haors this year, with a total of 1,200 buffalos. The largest one had 350 buffalos in the herd. Photo: Masud Al Mamun

The migrant buffalos of haor

1h | Panorama
Five nearby places to visit during Eid holidays

Five nearby places to visit during Eid holidays

23h | Explorer
The German government’s ‘wait-and-see’ approach to the energy-price shock needlessly prolonged a period of heightened economic insecurity and contributed to a sharp increase in support for the far-right Alternative für Deutschland. Photo: Getty Images via Project Syndicate

Who's afraid of price controls?

1d | Panorama
Asha holds a childhood picture of herself while exploring the Old Railway Station in Dolkhola, Khulna, where she was found by someone named Dolly Mondol. Photo: Mehedi Hasan

Looking for answers: Two Scandinavian women search for their roots in Bangladesh

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Georgia reach Euro 2024 after historic win

Georgia reach Euro 2024 after historic win

12h | Videos
What is the obstacle to the end of the Russia-Ukraine war?

What is the obstacle to the end of the Russia-Ukraine war?

15h | Videos
Sharfuddoula first Bangladeshi umpire in ICC Elite Panel

Sharfuddoula first Bangladeshi umpire in ICC Elite Panel

16h | Videos
Europe's economy is under attack from all sides

Europe's economy is under attack from all sides

14h | Videos