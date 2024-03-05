Hoarders of essential commodities to face action under Special Powers Act: Law minister

Bangladesh

TBS Report
05 March, 2024, 04:35 pm
Last modified: 05 March, 2024, 05:55 pm

The minister also gave directions to dispose of the pending mobile court cases quickly.

File photo of Law, Justice and Parliamentary Affairs Minister Anisul Huq
File photo of Law, Justice and Parliamentary Affairs Minister Anisul Huq

Stringent measures under the Special Powers Act of 1974 will be taken if anyone attempts to destabilise the market by hoarding goods, Law, Justice and Parliamentary Affairs Minister Anisul Huq said today (5 March).

"The Special Powers Act was enacted in 1974 to address this issue particularly. I want to inform all through you that measures will be taken against hoarders under the Special Power Act," he said during a media interaction after the closing session of the third day of the District Administrators' Conference 2024. 

The minister also gave directions to quickly dispose of the pending mobile court cases and sought the deputy commissioners' cooperation to resolve the backlog of cases. 

Responding to questions about the recent fire incident in Bailey Road, the law minister said, "I want to assure you that, when the investigation is over and the probe report is submitted to the court, the prosecution will be directed to quickly dispose of this case from our end."

