Crackdown on illegal money changers, mobile financial services to continue

Law & order

UNB
28 September, 2022, 09:35 pm
Last modified: 28 September, 2022, 09:44 pm

Related News

Crackdown on illegal money changers, mobile financial services to continue

UNB
28 September, 2022, 09:35 pm
Last modified: 28 September, 2022, 09:44 pm
Crackdown on illegal money changers, mobile financial services to continue

Bangladesh Financial Intelligence Unit (BFIU) and Criminal Investigation Department (CID) have decided to continue its ongoing drive against illegal money changers and mobile financial services in the capital.

The decision was taken at a meeting between the BFIU, a government agency responsible for investigating money laundering, suspicious transactions, and cash transaction reports, and the CID, a specialised unit of Bangladesh Police, held at the CID headquarters in the city on Wednesday.

The meeting was organised as part of its initiative to control the hike in the US dollars' price that has already created an artificial crisis of dollars in the open market.

During the meeting both the BFIU and the CID firmly expressed to work jointly.

Chaired by CID chief Additional IGP Muhammad Ali Mia, the meeting discussed controlling the present rise in dollar price, increasing remittance flow and various issues of money laundering.

Meeting sources said discussions were held for speedy settlement of money laundering cases, prevention of sending remittances illegally from abroad, prevention of hundi or money laundering from the country.

Head of the BFIU Masud Biswas, its Additional Director Masud Rana and senior officials of CID were present at the view exchange meeting.

Bangladesh / Top News

Bangladesh Financial Intelligence Unit (BFIU) / Criminal Investigation Department (CID)

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

TBS Sketch

Thank You, Apa

12h | Thoughts
Accolade to our honourable Prime Minister

Accolade to our honourable Prime Minister

13h | Thoughts
Rachel Sanderson. Sketch: TBS

Meloni’s influence could be greater in Europe than at home

8h | Panorama
She’s a hero: How world citizens see PM Hasina

She’s a hero: How world citizens see PM Hasina

13h | Thoughts

More Videos from TBS

How fragile is the economy of Myanmar?

How fragile is the economy of Myanmar?

3h | Videos
Why didn't Messi renew his contract with Barca?

Why didn't Messi renew his contract with Barca?

4h | Videos
Munshiganj Institute of Health Technology now a hangout of drug addicts

Munshiganj Institute of Health Technology now a hangout of drug addicts

5h | Videos
Number of university teachers should be decided based on researches

Number of university teachers should be decided based on researches

6h | Videos

Most Read

1
A privately-owned tin-shed house is situated right in the middle of Syed Mahbub Morshed Road in the capital’s Agargaon area, occupying almost half of it including the footpath. The Photo was taken recently. Photo: Rajib Dhar
Bangladesh

A road with a house in the middle!

2
Bishwamvarpur upazila in Sunamganj, surrounded by haors and hills, emerges as a striking tourist destination with a refreshed outlook, thanks to the initiatives taken by UNO Md Sadi Ur Rahin Zadid. Photo: TBS
Bangladesh

How a UNO transforms a Sunamganj upazila into a tourist destination

3
Traders worried as India top bank suspends dollar transaction with Bangladesh
Banking

Traders worried as India top bank suspends dollar transaction with Bangladesh

4
Bangladeshi brides and their love affair with Sabyasachi outfits
Mode

Bangladeshi brides and their love affair with Sabyasachi outfits

5
Ritu Porna Chakma hospitalised after suffering head injury amid open-top bus parade
Sports

Ritu Porna Chakma hospitalised after suffering head injury amid open-top bus parade

6
Representational image. Photo: Collected
Economy

Forex reserves drop below $37b