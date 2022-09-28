Crackdown on illegal money changers, mobile financial services to continue

Bangladesh Financial Intelligence Unit (BFIU) and Criminal Investigation Department (CID) have decided to continue its ongoing drive against illegal money changers and mobile financial services in the capital.

The decision was taken at a meeting between the BFIU, a government agency responsible for investigating money laundering, suspicious transactions, and cash transaction reports, and the CID, a specialised unit of Bangladesh Police, held at the CID headquarters in the city on Wednesday.

The meeting was organised as part of its initiative to control the hike in the US dollars' price that has already created an artificial crisis of dollars in the open market.

During the meeting both the BFIU and the CID firmly expressed to work jointly.

Chaired by CID chief Additional IGP Muhammad Ali Mia, the meeting discussed controlling the present rise in dollar price, increasing remittance flow and various issues of money laundering.

Meeting sources said discussions were held for speedy settlement of money laundering cases, prevention of sending remittances illegally from abroad, prevention of hundi or money laundering from the country.

Head of the BFIU Masud Biswas, its Additional Director Masud Rana and senior officials of CID were present at the view exchange meeting.