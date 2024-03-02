Anti-Money Laundering Compliance Officers Conference-2024 held in Cox's Bazar

02 March, 2024
Anti-Money Laundering Compliance Officers Conference-2024 held in Cox&#039;s Bazar

A conference has been held in Cox's Bazar on the initiative of Bangladesh Financial Intelligence Unit (BFIU) and in collaboration with Anti-Money Laundering Compliance Officers of Bankers in Bangladesh (AACOBB) for creating awareness to prevent money laundering.

Governor of Bangladesh Bank Abdur Rouf Talukder was present as the chief guest and the Head of Bangladesh Financial Intelligence Unit (BFIU) Md Masud Biswas presided over in the conference held at the Ocean Paradise Hotel and Resort, Cox's Bazar on 1 March, reads a press release. 

Chairman of Association of Bankers Bangladesh (current duty) Mashrur Arefin, Chairman of AACOBB Mohad. Ziaul H Molla, Secretary of the Financial Institutions Department of the Ministry of Finance Sheikh Mohammad Salim Ullah, Managing Director and CEO of various commercial banks, Chief and Deputy Chief of Anti-Money Laundering Officers of 61 commercial banks in Bangladesh were also present at the conference.

In the speech of the chief guest, Abdur Rouf Talukder advised to adopt plans by targeting marginalized people to make 100% cashless Bangladesh by 2031. He also discussed the steps taken by Bangladesh Bank to control the import of unnecessary and luxury goods, encourage remittances through banking channels and continue the growth of export earnings.

Resource persons of the conference have discussed over the contemporary money laundering issues as well as various effective methods to prevent the money laundering.  

Bangladesh Financial Intelligence Unit (BFIU)

