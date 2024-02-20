Suspicious transaction, activity reports increased by 65% in FY23: BFIU report

Suspicious transaction reports (STR) and suspicious activity reports (SAR) increased by 65% in the outgoing financial year due to increased fraudulent activities in online-based platforms such as online gambling/betting, crypto trading and digital hundi, said Bangladesh Financial Intelligence Unit (BFIU).

"In the 2022-23 fiscal year (FY), the BFIU received a total of 14,106 STRs and SARs from reporting agencies," said BFIU Chief Masud Biswas during an exchange meeting with journalists today (20 February)

12,809 of these suspicious activities were recorded in the banks, while 900 were recorded in money transmitters and 121 in NBFIs.

"In the FY2021-22, the total number of STRs and SARs was 8,571," Masud Biswas added.