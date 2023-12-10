Ministry orders BFIU inquiry into money laundering, tax evasion allegations against Adam Tamizi

Bangladesh

TBS Report
10 December, 2023, 10:40 pm
Last modified: 10 December, 2023, 10:46 pm

Related News

Ministry orders BFIU inquiry into money laundering, tax evasion allegations against Adam Tamizi

TBS Report
10 December, 2023, 10:40 pm
Last modified: 10 December, 2023, 10:46 pm
A photo of Haque Group Chairman Adam Tamizi Haque. Photo: Collected
A photo of Haque Group Chairman Adam Tamizi Haque. Photo: Collected

The Bangladesh Financial Intelligence Unit (BFIU) will look into the allegations of money laundering and tax evasion against Adam Tamizi Haque, the managing director of Haque Group, who was detained by the detective police on Saturday. 

On Sunday, the finance ministry issued a letter to the BFIU asking it to inquire whether Tamizi was involved in money laundering and had avoided paying income tax and value added tax (VAT).

Confirming the matter, an official of the financial intelligence unit told The Business Standard that the unit would write to every bank in the country to find out if Tamizi had committed any unusual transactions. 

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

Scanning transactions of individuals and organisations is a regular activity of the BFIU, said the official.

Adam Tamizi was detained by the Detective Branch (DB) of police from his Gulshan residence in the capital on Saturday. Alongside a search warrant, Tamizi has a case against him filed under the Cyber Security Act for allegedly threatening to kill Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina.  

DB officials said that there were several allegations against Tamizi, including burning the Bangladeshi passport, making offensive comments about the prime minister.

Earlier, on 16 and 17 November, members of the Rapid Action Battalion raided Tamizi's Gulshan residence but could not arrest him.
Tamizi was named in a case filed under the Cyber Security Act at Dakshinkhan police station in Uttara.

As per the case statement, Tamizi, using his computer and mobile phone, deliberately issued threats to kill the prime minister. In addition, he made various provocative remarks against the government, spreading panic in the public mind.

Top News / Crime

Haque Group Chairman Adam Tamizi / Bangladesh Financial Intelligence Unit (BFIU) / Money laundering / Tax evasion

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Khandaker Hasib Rafin’s Starlet Glanza V is one of the finest examples of the model to roam around Dhaka’s streets. Photo: Akif Hamid

1999 Starlet Glanza V: The uncrowned prince

9h | Wheels
Jamal Jamaloo: The song, dance and magic

Jamal Jamaloo: The song, dance and magic

10h | Features
US Veto: Israel's license to kill

US Veto: Israel's license to kill

16h | Panorama
In the last 30 years, Akter Hossain performed more than 5,000 magic shows all over the country, even in India. Photos: Noor-A-Alam

The fading enchantment of Dhaka's magic schools

16h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Wealth and income of ministers and state ministers increased

Wealth and income of ministers and state ministers increased

4h | TBS Stories
Fake toll plaza on Indian highway

Fake toll plaza on Indian highway

3h | TBS World
Farmers' investments fail to match returns: Study

Farmers' investments fail to match returns: Study

2h | TBS Economy
The US is sending another 14,000 shells to Israel

The US is sending another 14,000 shells to Israel

5h | TBS World