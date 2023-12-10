Ministry orders BFIU inquiry into money laundering, tax evasion allegations against Adam Tamizi

The Bangladesh Financial Intelligence Unit (BFIU) will look into the allegations of money laundering and tax evasion against Adam Tamizi Haque, the managing director of Haque Group, who was detained by the detective police on Saturday.

On Sunday, the finance ministry issued a letter to the BFIU asking it to inquire whether Tamizi was involved in money laundering and had avoided paying income tax and value added tax (VAT).

Confirming the matter, an official of the financial intelligence unit told The Business Standard that the unit would write to every bank in the country to find out if Tamizi had committed any unusual transactions.

Scanning transactions of individuals and organisations is a regular activity of the BFIU, said the official.

Adam Tamizi was detained by the Detective Branch (DB) of police from his Gulshan residence in the capital on Saturday. Alongside a search warrant, Tamizi has a case against him filed under the Cyber Security Act for allegedly threatening to kill Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina.

DB officials said that there were several allegations against Tamizi, including burning the Bangladeshi passport, making offensive comments about the prime minister.

Earlier, on 16 and 17 November, members of the Rapid Action Battalion raided Tamizi's Gulshan residence but could not arrest him.

Tamizi was named in a case filed under the Cyber Security Act at Dakshinkhan police station in Uttara.

As per the case statement, Tamizi, using his computer and mobile phone, deliberately issued threats to kill the prime minister. In addition, he made various provocative remarks against the government, spreading panic in the public mind.