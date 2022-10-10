Khaleda's participation in polls seems impossible: Anisul

10 October, 2022, 07:45 pm
Last modified: 10 October, 2022, 08:31 pm

Photo: BSS
Photo: BSS

Law, Justice and Parliamentary Affairs Minister Anisul Huq today said under the existing law of the country, it does not seem that BNP chairperson Begum Khaleda Zia would be able to take part in the next general election.

"If law allows her to participate in the polls, she would be able to do this, and if law doesn't allow her to participate, she would not be able to take part in the election. But under the existing law of the country, it does not seem that BNP chairperson Begum Khaleda Zia would be able to take part in next general election," he said while replying a question of the newsmen at Judicial Administration Training Institute (JATI) in the capital.

The law minister earlier inaugurated the 47th special foundation training course for the Assistant Judges there.

"As per Article 66 of the Constitution, a person will not be able to take part in national polls if he or she is convicted for a criminal offence involving moral turpitude, sentenced to imprisonment for a term of not less than two years and unless a period of five years has elapsed since his or her release. She (Khaleda Zia) has been sentenced by the court," Anisul added.

Govt may resend Khaleda Zia to jail unless BNP stops daydreaming: Info Minister

Reiterating his remarks on Digital Security Act (DSA), the law minister said the journalists or the employees of the media should not worry about this act and this has only been formulated to combat cybercrimes.

"I never denied the fact that once it (the act) was misused and abused. But we have not had sit idle at the time; we discussed and researched the matter to stop that (misuse). Now no one is arrested right away after filling of case under DSA," Anisul further said.

Presided over by JATI Director General Justice Nazmun Ara Sultana, the inaugural function was also addressed by Law and Justice Division Secretary Md Golam Sarwar.

