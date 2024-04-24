Indictment hearing in Khaleda's Gatco graft case 25 June

Court

BSS
24 April, 2024, 02:05 pm
Last modified: 24 April, 2024, 02:06 pm

Related News

Indictment hearing in Khaleda's Gatco graft case 25 June

BSS
24 April, 2024, 02:05 pm
Last modified: 24 April, 2024, 02:06 pm
File photo of Khaleda Zia. Photo: Collected
File photo of Khaleda Zia. Photo: Collected

A court here today set June 25 for holding hearing on charge framing in GATCO graft case against BNP Chairperson Begum Khaleda Zia and 14 others.

Judge of Dhaka Special Judge Court-3 Ali Hossen re-fixed the date allowing a time plea from the defence.

On 2 September 2007, the Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) filed the case against 13 people, including Khaleda Zia and her younger son Arafat Rahman Koko with Tejgaon Police Station on charges of misappropriating Taka 14.56 crore while signing deal with Global Agro Trade (Pvt) Company Ltd (GATCO) for container management at inland container depots in Dhaka and Chattogram.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

The next day, Khaleda Zia and Koko were arrested in the case.

On 13 May 2008, the anti-graft body pressed chargesheets against the BNPc chief and 23 others.

Later, the names of eleven accused, including Khaleda's younger son Arafat Rahman Koko, were dropped from the chargesheet following their deaths.

Bangladesh / Top News

Gatco graft case / Khaleda Zia / Bangladesh

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Illustration: TBS

5 productivity gurus you should follow

3h | Pursuit
Photo: Mehedi Hasan

Why are rickshaw hoods in Dhaka getting narrower?

7h | Panorama
The complex is built on a 7,466 square metre site, which is almost rectilinear in shape, with the western arm skewed by eight degrees. Photo: Syed Zakir Hossain

A building with a soul: Inside GP corporate headquarters

22h | Habitat
Representational Photo: Collected

Warning: Banning smoking can endanger your political health

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Subsidies to the pharmaceutical industry in Europe

Subsidies to the pharmaceutical industry in Europe

1h | Videos
Sitakunda women receive training on palmyra palm nursery management, handicrafts

Sitakunda women receive training on palmyra palm nursery management, handicrafts

3h | Videos
What is the cause of such storms and floods across Asia?

What is the cause of such storms and floods across Asia?

17h | Videos
Why the sudden resignation of the Israeli military intelligence chief?

Why the sudden resignation of the Israeli military intelligence chief?

16h | Videos