Indictment hearing in Khaleda's Gatco graft case 25 June

A court here today set June 25 for holding hearing on charge framing in GATCO graft case against BNP Chairperson Begum Khaleda Zia and 14 others.

Judge of Dhaka Special Judge Court-3 Ali Hossen re-fixed the date allowing a time plea from the defence.

On 2 September 2007, the Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) filed the case against 13 people, including Khaleda Zia and her younger son Arafat Rahman Koko with Tejgaon Police Station on charges of misappropriating Taka 14.56 crore while signing deal with Global Agro Trade (Pvt) Company Ltd (GATCO) for container management at inland container depots in Dhaka and Chattogram.

The next day, Khaleda Zia and Koko were arrested in the case.

On 13 May 2008, the anti-graft body pressed chargesheets against the BNPc chief and 23 others.

Later, the names of eleven accused, including Khaleda's younger son Arafat Rahman Koko, were dropped from the chargesheet following their deaths.