Khaleda Zia admitted to Evercare Hospital again as health deteriorates

File photo of BNP Chairperson Khaleda Zia on wheelchair. Photo: Collected
File photo of BNP Chairperson Khaleda Zia on wheelchair. Photo: Collected

BNP Chairperson Khaleda Zia has been admitted to Evercare Hospital in Dhaka as her health conditions deteriorated. 

"She was taken to the hospital around 3am [today] on advice of the medical board," said Shamsuddin Dider, an official of the BNP chairperson's media wing.

Before this, Khaleda Zia's health condition worsened slightly last Wednesday (27 March). Medical board members visited her residence in Gulshan and have been treating her at home. 

Khaleda Zia was in and out of CCU several times last year.

On 9 August last year, she was admitted to the Evercare Hospital. 

In October, three doctors from the United States' Johns Hopkins Hospital arrived in Dhaka to treat Khaleda as part of an emergency intervention.

After receiving treatment for over five months, the BNP chairperson returned to her home in Gulshan on 11 January this year.

The 78-year-old former prime minister has been suffering from various ailments, including liver cirrhosis, arthritis, diabetes, kidney, lung, heart, and eye problems.

Khaleda Zia / Khaleda in hospital / BNP / Bangladesh

