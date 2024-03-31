Wrong information being spread about Ziaur Rahman to erase his name: Fakhrul

File Photo: Collected
File Photo: Collected

Wrong information is being spread about BNP founder Ziaur Rahman to feed the conspiracy of erasing his name, the party's Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir has alleged.

Addressing a Ziaur Rahman Foundation (ZRF) iftar party at the capital's Ladies Club on Sunday (31 March), the BNP leader called upon the partymen to unite saying, "You have to stand against it."

He further said Ziaur Rahman's contribution should be highlighted and promoted through books among the new generation. 

The BNP leader said, "Today, the government sings songs of development in Bangladesh. This development was started by former president Ziaur Rahman. He created a revolution within a short time."

Referring to BNP Chairperson Khaleda Zia, who is currently being treated at the capital's Evercare Hospital, he said, "Our leader Khaleda Zia is fighting with death. Pray for her recovery."

BNP Standing Committee Member Gayeshwar Chandra Roy and Senior Joint Secretary General Ruhul Kabir Rizvi joined the event, among others.

Gayeshwar said, "Khaleda Zia is being deprived of proper treatment. She is being deprived of her basic right to medical services. 

"We boycotted the elections. This time, Indian products should be boycotted."

Speaking at the event, Ruhul Kabir Rizvi said, "The rules and regulations of democracy have been destroyed. Sheikh Hasina has established a system where no one can speak or protest. Educational institutions have been destroyed. No one can live a normal life unless this government meets its fall."

 

