Govt may resend Khaleda Zia to jail unless BNP stops daydreaming: Info Minister

Politics

UNB
10 October, 2022, 07:50 pm
Last modified: 10 October, 2022, 07:53 pm

Information Minister Dr Hasan Mahmud. Photo: Collected
Information and Broadcasting Minister Hasan Mahmud has said that the government may have to send BNP leader Khaleda Zia back to jail unless her party leaders stop dreaming about grabbing power.

The minister said this during a views-exchange meeting with journalists at his ministry's meeting room on Monday noon.

"I think Amanullah Aman has seen a dream that Khaleda Zia will rule the country from December 10. The reality is that Khaleda is currently outside jail because of the benevolence of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina," said Hasan.

Replying to a question, the minister said that although he himself doesn't agree with noted human rights activist Sultana Kamal's views, attacking her verbally was a violation of basic human courtesy.   

"We may criticize what people like Kamal say, but no one can attack them personally. The way Ruhul Kabir Rizvi has tagged Kamal as a collaborator of Awami League (AL), I wonder, someday he may do the same with his leader Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir," Hasan said.

Asked about Mirza Fakhrul's recent statement that people were better off under Pakistan, Hasan, also the Joint General Secretary of the ruling AL, said that the BNP leader has insulted the Liberation War and its martyrs through his comment.

"By reminiscing about the Pakistan period, Fakhrul has meant that the formation of an independent Bangladesh was a mistake. What he has forgotten is that without the country's liberation, his archangel Ziaur Rahman would never have become a Major General," Hasan added.

Fakhrul must be declared 'unfit' to do politics in this country as its existence is so bitter to him, Hasan further said.

