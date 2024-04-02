Khaleda Zia discharged from hospital; treatment to continue at home

Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) Chairperson Begum Khaleda Zia returned to her Gulshan residence from hospital today (2 April) as her physical condition is stated to be stable.

She reached her residence at 7:55pm from the capital's Evercare Hospital.

Khaleda's personal physician and party vice-chairman Dr AZM Zahid Hossain said the BNP chief was taken back home as per the medical board's recommendation.

"She is feeling better now. The rest of her treatment will continue at home for the time being," he said.

From the hospital to her home, leaders and activists of BNP and its affiliated organisations chanted various slogans as they followed Khaleda Zia's convoy, waving flags and banners.

Khaleda Zia was admitted to the CCU of Evercare Hospital around 3:00am on Sunday as her health condition deteriorated.

The medical board assigned for her treatment conducted physical tests and given necessary treatment.

BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir and standing committee member Mirza Abbas visited Khaleda Zia at hospital on Monday night.

Before this, Khaleda Zia's health condition worsened slightly last Wednesday (27 March). Medical board members visited her residence in Gulshan and have been treating her at home.

Khaleda Zia was in and out of CCU several times last year.

On 9 August last year, she was admitted to the Evercare Hospital.

In October, three doctors from the United States' Johns Hopkins Hospital arrived in Dhaka to treat Khaleda as part of an emergency intervention.

After receiving treatment for over five months, the BNP chairperson returned to her home in Gulshan on 11 January this year.

The 78-year-old former prime minister has been suffering from various ailments, including liver cirrhosis, arthritis, diabetes, kidney, lung, heart, and eye problems.