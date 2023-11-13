Jubo League leader stabbed dead in Gaibandha

UNB
13 November, 2023, 01:35 pm
Last modified: 13 November, 2023, 02:29 pm

Mizanur Rahman Litu, president of upazila unit Jubo League, alleged that Zahidul Islam was killed in a planned attack by Jamaat-BNP terrorists.

Jubo League leader stabbed dead in Gaibandha

 

A local Jubo League leader was stabbed to death by unidentified miscreants in Gaibandha's Sundarganj upazila on Sunday night.

The deceased was identified as Zahidul Islam, 38, president of Sonaray union unit Jubo League and son of Abul Hossain Member of Paschim Baidyanath village of the upazila.

Police have arrested four people in connection with the murder.

According to police, Zahidul Islam and Kabir Mia were attacked by 7-8 people while they were returning home from Bamandanga on Sunday around 11:30pm.

Locals rescued them and took them to the Sundarganj Health Complex. Later, Zahidul was transferred to Rangpur Medical College Hospital as his condition deteriorated.

Zahidul died while undergoing treatment at the hospital, KM Azmiruzzaman, officer-in-charge (OC) of Sundarganj Police Station, said.

Efforts are underway to arrest the criminals, he added.

Mizanur Rahman Litu, president of upazila unit Jubo League, alleged that Zahidul Islam was killed in a planned attack by Jamaat-BNP terrorists.

"We demand immediate arrest and exemplary punishment of the killers", he added.

