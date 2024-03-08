Women in lead: Miles to go, yet achievable. But how?

Talking about women leaders in 2024 no longer feels like a distant dream as more and more women are climbing into positions historically dominated by men.

But has gender representation in the leadership landscape been rationalised as much as it should have been? The simple answer is no.

The 2017 World Economic Forum's Global Gender Gap Report found that gender parity is over 200 years away.

The compounding crises of the pandemic, regional wars, and subsequently the widespread economic uncertainty, have hit hard the global progress towards closing the gender gap.

The Global Gender Gap Report 2023 from the World Economic Forum revealed the hiring rate of women into leadership roles has not only stalled, it's actually started to decline in some areas, as women continue to bear the brunt of ongoing economic volatility.

Latest LinkedIn data only reinforces these fears as it found women to be underrepresented in key decision-making roles across almost all industries, with the proportion of roles held by women globally dropping dramatically in the jump from entry-level (almost 50%) to C-suite (25%).

All these data and numbers don't take away the fact that a dynamic society requires dynamic roles played by all quarters. Thus women in leadership is not merely a good idea, it is a great service to offer for the overall welfare of society.

Most female leaders, if not all, have endured the effects of the gender gap or have faced some kind of discrimination, subtle or not, in different stages of their professional journey.

Despite societal efforts to promote equality, the gender gap persists, partly because of the types of jobs females tend to be drawn to and partly due to stereotypes still rampant in particular industries.

How to break the barriers

Thriving for leadership roles as a woman comes with its unique challenges, however, there are so many examples around us where with the right mindset, skills, and support, women did overcome these challenges and succeeded as leaders.

Swimming against the tide never came easy. So the first step one has to take is the leap of faith in oneself accompanied by the right balance of courage and confidence.

Courage is speaking up for what is right while allowing yourself to be vulnerable, and leveraging the possibilities that lie ahead. It sets you up to aim higher, embrace change, take control, negotiate smartly, and snatch every opportunity thrown your way.

Confidence here is another crucial trait for leaders, even more delicate for those who are fighting stereotypes or biases. The right degree of confidence means believing in yourself while owning up to mistakes, making bold decisions while upholding values, patting yourself on the back for every achievement while self-reflecting on accomplishments, and most importantly taking small steps outside your comfort zone.

Women need to set their own standards and accept that it is all right to be different from that of males. The process will only drive inclusion and reinforce diversity if we stop trying to mimic male behaviors and tendencies in an attempt to be someone that we are not,

Emily He, former chief marketing officer at Saba Software and now corporate vice president of business applications marketing at Microsoft, discovered that women are driven more by intrinsic motivations about work than by what their jobs or employers demand from them.

She said, "In contrast to men, who tend to be career-centric and want to maximise their financial return from work, women view work more holistically, as a component of their overall life plan. Therefore, they're more likely to approach their careers in a self-reflective way and value factors such as meaning, purpose, connection with co-workers, and work-life integration."

These are the traits that foster positive shifts in workplace culture, enabling individuals of all genders to progress within a landscape enriched by diverse perspectives.

For women entering the workforce, lead by example while being open, supportive, and collaborative. Look forward to positive bonding, and becoming a mentor and role model for other women.

True leaders are authentic. They learn and grow. Women professionals must start believing that being perfect is never the goal but making the best decision, coupled with ethical obligation, is.

Instead of stressing over impediments, implicit bias, negativity, or momentary failures, learn to be more assertive and focus on your goal.

What do experts say

Here's what some experts have to say about the importance of women aiming high

1. Recognise the fear but do what's right anyway

Devoreaux Walton, owner of Distinct Personal Branding, believes success is found outside our comfort zone but is often hindered by the fear of the unknown. According to Walton, the best way to overcome fear is to acknowledge that the fear is there but to do the thing that scares you anyway.

2. Grab the opportunity and make it work

Angie Hicks, co-founder and chief marketing officer of Angi (formerly Angie's List), advises not to miss out on opportunities that come your way.

"Put yourself in a position to have those opportunities; know when one is facing you, and take it," she said.

3. Societal labeling as perfect vs brave

Reshma Saujani, founder and CEO of Girls Who Code, said that while girls are taught to play it safe, smile pretty, and get all A's, boys are taught to play rough and swing high.

"In other words, we're raising our girls to be perfect, and we're raising our boys to be brave," she said in a TED talk. Even when women are ambitious, the socialisation of perfection often leads them to risk aversion, Saujani said.

Excelling as a woman leader

Women have time and time again proved themselves to be a great team player and problem solver due to their unique abilities to empathise, communicate, and collaborate effectively. Their integration in decision-making positions means fresh perspectives and different approaches to a problem, which can lead to more innovative solutions.

Here is a list of things a woman can do to emerge as a great leader-

Promote work-life balance: By setting boundaries, delegating tasks, prioritising mental and overall well-being, scheduling personal time, and embracing flexibility, women in leadership positions can navigate the challenges of their roles while maintaining a fulfilling and balanced life.

Improve communication skills: Communication is a key component of effective leadership. Learn to communicate your vision, goals, and expectations clearly and effectively. Equally important is to be a good listener and welcome feedback. Women who receive feedback enable them to acknowledge their strengths while also pinpointing potential blind spots that may hinder their career advancement.

Learn how to present yourself: A leader is expected to appear in good shape, both mentally and physically. Although women are often burdened with conflicting pieces of advice about how they should fit in a mold to succeed in professional life, it is your behaviour, intention, and action that should define your worth.

Leave comfort zones: Leadership demands stepping beyond the confines of comfort zones, and for women leaders, it is important to explore new things and push their boundaries a little further. Embracing new challenges not only propels progress but also serves as a pathway to advancement.

Learn the art of negotiation: Proficiency in negotiation is paramount for thriving in leadership positions. It empowers women leaders to advocate for themselves and their teams, securing essential resources to accomplish objectives and cementing their reputation as capable and assertive leaders. Furthermore, negotiation serves as a tool for women to navigate gender biases and dismantle stereotypes that may impede their career progression.

Invest in professional development: Investing in professional development, such as leadership courses and training, is crucial for enhancing leadership skills and staying abreast of industry trends. It allows female leaders to gain valuable insights, apply effective strategies, and continuously improve their performance, ultimately fostering personal and organisational growth.

Be firm but fair: Women may encounter challenges when expressing themselves in male-dominated settings, yet assertiveness is essential for effective leadership. It's imperative not to hesitate in voicing opinions and advocating for both yourself and your team. Assertiveness involves articulating expectations and needs while acknowledging the values of others.

However, it is crucial to differentiate between assertiveness and aggression; the former is respectful, while the latter is abrasive. If uncertain about your approach, seek guidance from a trusted mentor or peer

Build a personal brand: Developing a powerful personal brand can make you stand out and get you noticed for your achievements. A strong personal brand can assist women in staying focused on their long-term objectives. The drive for personal branding also helps define and align one's personal goals and values.

Embrace flexibility and adaptability: A degree of flexibility and adaptivity makes the leadership journey smoother. Women leaders should be open to adjusting their schedules and priorities as needed, while also being willing to accept that perfect balance may not always be attainable.

These are just a few strategies for advancing your leadership skills. Building on these skills as a woman in the workplace takes time, effort, and dedication. However, the key is to remain consistent in your efforts to develop as a true leader. With every small step and a focused mind, you'll be well on your way to reaching new heights in your career.

A beacon of hope for equality and diversity

I firmly believe the journey towards greater gender equality in the workplace is marked by both progress and persistent challenges.

The essence of leadership lies in the resilience to overcome obstacles, rooted in one's values and commitment to supporting others. Belief in one's capabilities and unwavering pursuit of excellence are essential for success, paving the way for a future where professional merit transcends gender considerations.

Closing the gender gap requires a concerted focus on identifying areas of improvement, addressing hiring disparities, and fostering environments that offer equal opportunities for all.

By nurturing a culture of empowerment and recognition, we not only pave the path for current professionals but also set a precedent for future generations, ensuring a more equitable and inclusive workplace for all.