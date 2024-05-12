9 to die for killing Jubo League leader in Cumilla

All the convicts are currently on hiding except for Kafil Uddin, who has been sentenced to life imprisonment. Kafil was produced in court today (12 May). Photo: TBS
All the convicts are currently on hiding except for Kafil Uddin, who has been sentenced to life imprisonment. Kafil was produced in court today (12 May). Photo: TBS

A Cumilla court has sentenced nine people to death and nine others to life imprisonment for killing former president of Alkora Union unit Jubo League Jamal Uddin in 2016.

Cumilla Additional District and Sessions Judge Mohammad Jahangir Hossain pronounced the verdict on Sunday (12 May), Cumilla Court Public Prosecutor Advocate Zahirul Islam Selim told The Business Standard.

The court also acquitted five others as allegations brought against them could not be proved.

The death row convicts are Md Ismail Hossain Bachchu, former chairman of Alkora Union in Chouddagram; Salauddin, Abdur Rahman, Mofizur Rahman Khandakar, Ziauddin Shimul, Zahid Bin Shubo, Rezaul Karim Bablu, Riaz Uddin Miyaji and Amir Hossain.

The lifers are Nurul Alam, Kofil Uddin, Nurunnabi Sujan, Iqbal Ahmed, Saiful Islam, Mahfuzur Rahman Khandakar, Mosharef Hossain, Md Alauddin and Mohammad Ali Hossain.

According to the prosecution, former chairman of Alkora union parishad Ismail Hossain Bacchu and Jubo League leader Jamal had been at loggerheads.

On 8 January 2016, Jamal was abducted by the convicts following rivalry with the chairman. 

Later, they took him to an under-construction building where they killed the Jubo League leader.

Zohra Akhtar, elder sister of Jamal, filed a case against 21 identified and some unidentified people.

Police submitted a chargesheet against 23 people in the case. 

All the convicts are currently on hiding except for Kafil Uddin, who has been sentenced to life imprisonment.

Zohra Akhtar and Chhabera Akhtar, elder sisters of the deceased, expressed their satisfaction with the verdict. 

They urged authorities to catch the fugitive convicts swiftly and expedite the execution of the judgement.

