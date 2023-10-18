Jubo Dal leader taken to Ctg court after arrest

A Jubo Dal leader was produced before the court after being arrested by the Raozan police station in Chattogram today.

The arrestee – Jane Alam, communication secretary of Chattogram North unit of Jubo Dal, was picked up in Bahadurpur this morning, Abdullah Allah Harun, Officer-in-Charge of Raozan Police Station confirmed the matter to The Business Standard (TBS).

His family, however, claimed that the police arrested Jane from the Noapara police outpost area around 6am on 16 October (Monday).

Runa Akter, his wife, told TBS on Tuesday night that Jane Alam went to his fisheries project after Fazr prayers.

"On the way back home, the police arrested him along with another man, Liton, from the Noapara police outpost area at around 6 am," she alleged.

"Receiving information of his arrest, we rushed to the spot but by then, police took him to the Raozan police station. Sub-Inspector of the police outpost Tutul told us about the arrest and advised us to contact the police station. But, when we went there, the officers told us that they did not arrest anyone named Jane Alam," Runa added.

"His motorcycle, mobile phone and wallet were at the Noapara police outpost. I repeatedly called his number. On Monday, it was ringing but no one received it. But from the next day, the number was found switched off," she said, alleging that police did not even allow them to enter the station.

"We are worried. We do not know what happened to him", she cried.

OC Abdullah Allah Harun said they did not arrest Jane Alam on Monday.

"We arrested him early Wednesday from the Bahadurpur area and produced him before the court in the morning," he added.

When asked what case he was arrested for, the OC said he had been arrested over multiple cases.