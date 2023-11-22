RAB arrests Jubo Dal leader on charges of torching and vandalising vehicles in Ctg

Members of the Rapid Action Battalion-7 (RAB-7) arrested 3 people including Shahjahan Shakeel, the general secretary of the Rauzan Municipal unit of Jubo Dal, on charges of hurling crude bombs, torching and vandalising vehicles in Chattogram.

The arrests were made conducting separate drives in Rauzan upazila of the district on Tuesday (21 November) night and Wednesday (22 November) morning, ASP ANM Imran Khan, Senior Assistant Director of RAB-7's Legal and Media Wing told The Business Standard.

He said that in Md Shahjahan Shakeel and his associates have been accused in a case of cocktail explosion, torching and vandalising vehicles in Rauzan area of Chattogram.

"Acting on a tip-off, a team of RAB-7 conducted separate drives at different parts of the upazila and arrested them", he added.

He also said that the arrested were handed over to police for further legal action.

