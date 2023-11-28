Shackled, cuffed while hospitalised: Jubo Dal leader’s treatment sparks outrage

Arrested Jubo Dal leader Aminur Rahman was treated at National Institute of CardioVascular Diseases (NICVD) while he was still in shackles and chains. Photo: Collected

An arrested Jubo Dal leader's pictures in cuffed hands and shackled legs at a Dhaka hospital has led to an outcry on social media.

The pictures were allegedly taken while he was hospitalised after suffering a heart attack.

A college teacher by profession, Aminur Rahman Madhu, vice president of Jashore Jubo Dal, was arrested on 2 November following three cases filed over arson attacks in Jashore.

On 12 November, Aminur suffered a heart attack at the Jashore Central Jail.

He was initially taken to the Jashore 250-bed hospital.

He was later shifted to Keraniganj Jail in Dhaka. From there, the prison authorities moved him to the National Institute of CardioVascular Diseases (NICVD) on 13 November, while he was still in shackles and chains.

Aminur's wife Nahida Sultana Laboni expressed distress over the lack of essential treatment provided to him.

She highlighted the inhumane treatment Aminur endured, being shackled on both legs and handcuffed.

"The hospital authorities were scheduled to conduct an angiogram on Wednesday (29 November). However, prison authorities shifted him back to prison today before undergoing the procedure," Nahida said.

Arrested Jubo Dal leader Aminur Rahman was treated at National Institute of CardioVascular Diseases (NICVD) while he was still in shackles and chains. Photo: Collected

MA Gafur, former general secretary of the Jashore District Lawyers Association, said, "This is utterly inhumane. Treating a person with a heart condition in shackles is entirely inappropriate."

Belal Hussain, additional superintendent of police (crime) in Jashore, declined to comment on the matter.

Jashore Central Jail Jailer Md Shariful Alam said, "Aminur had a pre-existing heart condition. Upon his arrival at the jail, he was initially taken to Jashore General Hospital and subsequently transferred to Dhaka due to a heart ailment. Following several days of treatment in Dhaka, he was then shifted from Dhaka Central Jail to Jashore on Tuesday," he added.

Shariful Alam clarified that according to prison regulations when an accused individual is taken out of the jail premises, they are put in shackles for safety reasons.

"However, if an accused person is unwell, appropriate measures are taken based on the doctor's recommendations. There is no violation of human rights in this process," he added.

Earlier, the apex court directed the inspector general of police and the inspector general of prisons, to prevent the misuse of handcuffs and shackles.

The notice stated that handcuffs might be used in cases involving a robust prisoner accused of a violent crime, individuals known for notoriety or potential troublemaking, instances of long travel, or when dealing with a large number of prisoners.