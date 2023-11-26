3 Jubo Dal men arrested over sabotage in capital

The Rapid Action Battalion (RAB), in separate drives, arrested three leaders and activists of Jatiyatabadi Jubo Dal for their involvement in subversive activities.

The arrestees are member secretary of Rangabali union Jubo Dal Ohidul Gazi, Md. Shahin, and Md. Arman.

Acting on a tip-off, a team of RAB-10 conducted separate raids in Jatrabari and Bangshal areas of the capital from Saturday afternoon to evening and arrested them, Deputy Director of RAB-10 Aminul Islam told BSS today.

During the preliminary interrogation, the arrestees admitted their involvement in the sabotage plans at various times.

The arrested persons were handed over to the respective police stations.