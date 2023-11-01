Ctg Jubo Dal leader arrested with gun, bullets

Jubo Dal leader Shafiqul Islam Sohel arrested along with guns and bullets in Salimpur area of Chattogram on 1 November 2023. Photo: TBS

The police arrested the president of Salimpur Ward-6 unit of Jubo Dal in Sitakunda upazila of Chattogram on Tuesday evening and recovered a one-shooter gun and five rounds of bullets from his possession.

The arrested was identified as Shafiqul Islam Sohel, 35, son of late Nurul Alam of Kazipara area under Salimpur union of the upazila. He works as a security guard at Bengal Bricks in Salimpur area.

However, family members of the arrested claimed that Sohel did not have any arms while he was arrested. Union BNP Leaders claimed that police intentionally staged a drama of arms recovery after arresting him.

Tofail Ahmed, officer-in-charge (OC) of Sitakunda police station, told The Business Standard that acting on a tip-off, a team of police arrested him from Jungle Salimpur area and recovered a one-shooter gun and five rounds of bullets from his possession at around 8pm on Tuesday.

"He is accused in at least 22 cases of murder, extortion and others", the OC claimed.

Sohel's elder brother Ashfak told TBS, "Sohel was on his duty at Bengal Bricks. Police arrested him from there and he had no arms at that time."

He acknowledged that Sohel had been accused in 10-11 cases as a leader of Jubo Dal. "But he was in bail in all the cases", Ashfak claimed.

Jahed Hosen, general secretary of Salimpur Union BNP, said Sohel is a poor young man.

"He just lives hand to mouth. Where will he get money to buy arms? It is a conspiracy of police to foil the ongoing movement of BNP," Jahed alleged.