Jhalokathi launch fire: Family of each deceased to get Tk1.5 lakh compensation

Families of launch passengers who died in a fire that broke out on MV Ovijan-10 ship will get Tk1.5 lakh each as compensation, announced State Minister for Shipping Khalid Mahmud Chowdhury on Friday.

The state minister came up with the announcement after visiting Sher-e-Bangla Medical College and Hospital (SBMCH) in Barisal where burn injured people are undergoing treatment.

Besides, the government will bear expenses for treatment of the injured people, said Khalid.

he also said a probe committee has been formed to look into the cause of fire incident.

"Until the investigation report is received, I will not be able to say how the fire was broke out," he added

At least 38 passengers perished when a fire broke out in the said vessel on Sugandha river of Jhalokathi district early Friday.

The incident took place around 3am while the launch was going to Barguna from Dhaka. It was reportedly carrying about a thousand passengers, according to sources.

