BCL faction demands justice for police attack on activists

A faction of the central Chhatra League panel staged a demonstration rally demanding justice for the police attack on their activists at Barguna.

The rally was formed in front of anti terrorist Raju monument of Dhaka University at 5pm Tuesday.

Present and former leaders of BCL central panel joined the human chain.

Demanding proper justice and expulsion of ASP Maharram, vice president of current BCL central panel Iyaj Al Riyad said, " August is the month of mourning. We never thought that we would have to stand here to demand justice for police attacks on our activists."

He also condemned the briefing of Barguna Chhatra League president for his previous public statement and demanded an investigation into whether they were forced by BCL central president or secretary to give that statement.

Later, he demanded the resumption of student politics on BUET campus, saying that "BUET has been made a safe Cantonment of JCD and Shibir as they tried to foil the program of Bangabandhu in the campus."

Former BCL vice president Chanchal Karmakar said, "Police, who led the attack on Barguna Chhatra League during the mourning program of Bangabandhu, was an active activist of JCD during his student life and still he is serving BNP by beating up BCL activists. That ASP Maharram must be expelled for showing his courage to disgrace the MP of Barguna. "

"Those who tried to foil the program related to Bangabandhu in the BUET campus shall be identified and provided with due punishment for such heinous activity. No one except Shibir activists can do this," he added.

Among others, BCL vice president Shohan Khan, Sayed Arif Hossen, SM Mamun, Sardar Mamunur Rashid, Sakib Hasan Sohel and some other central members and leaders were present in the human chain.

