Jhalakathi oil tanker fire doused

The fire which broke out on an oil tanker in Sugandha River in Jhalakathi has been brought under control after almost 10 hours.

Multiple units of fire service brought the fire under control around 5:30am on Tuesday, Station Officer of Jhalakathi Fire Service and Civil Defence Md Shafiqul Islam told the media.

The explosion occured at 6:30pm on Monday while the crew members were unloading petrol from the tanker, Mohammad Selim, joint director of the Bangladesh Inland Water Transport Authority (BIWTA), told the media.

The incident took place just two days after the same tanker, named Sagar Nandini-2, left four dead and four injured after an explosion on Saturday near the Rajapur village on the southern bank of the River Sugandha near the district town.