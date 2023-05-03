First time Boro cultivation in Barguna coastal areas sees bumper production

Farmers in coastal areas of Barguna Sadar upazila cultivated Boro paddy for the first time this year and witnessed a bumper production.

Boro paddy was cultivated at a 200 bigha field in Chargachia village of Burirchar union in Barguna Sadar upazila, according to the agricultural ministry.

The coastal land came under cultivation for the first time this year, which used to stay fallow during this period in previous years.

Under the initiative of Bangladesh Rice Research Institute's (BRI) Irrigation and Water Management Department and under the Coastal Crop Intensification Programme, 300 farmers were provided agricultural materials including seeds and fertilisers free of cost to cultivate the land. Irrigation facilities were provided by bringing water from canals.

BRI Director General Shahjahan Kabir, Irrigation and Water Management Department Head Md Moniruzzaman, Agriculture Extension Department Barisal Additional Director Shaukat Osman, BRI Barisal Regional Office Kazi Shirin Akhtar Jahan, Barguna Deputy Director Syed Jobaidul Alam and others were present at the sample cutting ceremony on Wednesday (3 May).

Shahjahan Kabir said, "There has been an incredible yield of rice. Nowhere else in the country did I get a yield of 36 maunds per bigha. But such lands in the coastal areas remain fallow, which is a great loss for us."

It should be noted that about 25% of the country's area is the coastal area. In Barisal region, especially in Barguna, Pirojpur, Jhalkathi, Patuakhali and Barisal districts, many lands remain fallow during dry season due to salinity and lack of irrigation facilities.