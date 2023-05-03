First time Boro cultivation in Barguna coastal areas sees bumper production

Bangladesh

TBS Report
03 May, 2023, 07:35 pm
Last modified: 03 May, 2023, 08:49 pm

Related News

First time Boro cultivation in Barguna coastal areas sees bumper production

TBS Report
03 May, 2023, 07:35 pm
Last modified: 03 May, 2023, 08:49 pm
First time Boro cultivation in Barguna coastal areas sees bumper production

Farmers in coastal areas of Barguna Sadar upazila cultivated Boro paddy for the first time this year and witnessed a bumper production.

Boro paddy was cultivated at a 200 bigha field in Chargachia village of Burirchar union in Barguna Sadar upazila, according to the agricultural ministry. 

The coastal land came under cultivation for the first time this year, which used to stay fallow during this period in previous years.

Under the initiative of Bangladesh Rice Research Institute's (BRI) Irrigation and Water Management Department and under the Coastal Crop Intensification Programme, 300 farmers were provided agricultural materials including seeds and fertilisers free of cost to cultivate the land. Irrigation facilities were provided by bringing water from canals.

BRI Director General Shahjahan Kabir, Irrigation and Water Management Department Head Md Moniruzzaman, Agriculture Extension Department Barisal Additional Director Shaukat Osman, BRI Barisal Regional Office Kazi Shirin Akhtar Jahan, Barguna Deputy Director Syed Jobaidul Alam and others were present at the sample cutting ceremony on Wednesday (3 May). 

Shahjahan Kabir said, "There has been an incredible yield of rice. Nowhere else in the country did I get a yield of 36 maunds per bigha. But such lands in the coastal areas remain fallow, which is a great loss for us."

It should be noted that about 25% of the country's area is the coastal area. In Barisal region, especially in Barguna, Pirojpur, Jhalkathi, Patuakhali and Barisal districts, many lands remain fallow during dry season due to salinity and lack of irrigation facilities.

Top News

Boro / Barguna / BRI / coastal areas

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Illustration: TBS

The ABCs of attracting and retaining talent

12h | Pursuit
If you are seeking to collaborate with a professor and wish to express your interest, cold emailing can serve as an ideal approach. Photo: Mumit M

Mastering the art of cold emailing

10h | Pursuit
Korean series ‘Squid Game’ has been announced as the most watched series on Netflix in the platform&#039;s history. Photo: DW

Why is Netflix pouring billions into South Korean shows?

10h | Panorama
Telemarketing: Effective strategy or public nuisance? 

Telemarketing: Effective strategy or public nuisance? 

13h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

400 to 500 crore taka’s mango production

400 to 500 crore taka’s mango production

4h | TBS Stories
China rover finds water activity on Mars

China rover finds water activity on Mars

6h | TBS World
How bachelor survives in Dhaka by crossing the barrier of house rent

How bachelor survives in Dhaka by crossing the barrier of house rent

1h | TBS Stories
Are Russia, Ukraine preparing for a big war?

Are Russia, Ukraine preparing for a big war?

1d | TBS World

Most Read

1
Photo: Collected
Bangladesh

Teen who went viral for going to Malaysia in container drowns

2
Photo: Financial Times
Panorama

A change in global order: China and US at odds

3
Bangladeshi student found dead in Canada
Bangladesh

Bangladeshi student found dead in Canada

4
Salman Muqtadir and his fiancé. Photo: Collected
Splash

Salman Muqtadir gets married

5
Photo: TBS
Infrastructure

Matarbari welcomes the largest vessel ever arriving at the country

6
Islami Bank's depositors withdraw Tk17,783 crore in 2022
Stocks

Islami Bank's depositors withdraw Tk17,783 crore in 2022