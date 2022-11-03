Barguna transport owners to go on indefinite strike from Friday

Barguna Bus Owners' Association called for an indefinite strike from Friday, demanding three-wheelers be kept off the highway.

Golam Mostafa Kislu, president of Barguna Bus Owners' Association, confirmed the matter to The Business Standard.

The move came ahead of the BNP's 5 November divisional rally in Barishal.

Meanwhile, Convener of BNP's Barishal city unit Moniruzzaman Khan Faruk said, "The government is forcing bus owners to strike to disrupt the rally."

Thousands of illegal three-wheelers are plying on the Barguna-Barisal regional highway and internal roads. We handed over a memorandum to the District Commissioner on Thursday, and placed our demand to stop three-wheelers from commuting on the highway," said Golam Mostafa Kislu.

"If traffic congestion on these roads is not stopped by Thursday, all internal routes in Barguna district will be closed indefinitely from Friday," he added.

Bus owners in Barishal division called a two-day transport strike on 4-5 November, demanding to keep local passenger vehicles and other three-wheelers off the highway.

Speed boat operators on the Barishal-Bhola route have been on strike since Wednesday (2 November).

Earlier, a similar transport strike was called in Mymensingh and Khulna before BNP's mass rallies.