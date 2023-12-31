Barguna-1 AL candidate Shambhu gets 4th show-cause notice

The election inquiry committee on Sunday (31 December) issued a show-cause notice to Awami League candidate for Barguna-1 Dhirendra Debnath Shambhu for the fourth time for allegedly breaching the electoral code of conduct.

He has been asked to respond to the notice within 48 hours.

The notice states that Dhirendra Debnath Shambhu criticised the independent candidates of the constituency by terming them "Iblis (devil), idiot and Munafiq (hypocrite)" while speaking at a rally in Karaibaria union of Taltali upazila in Barguna.

Earlier, Shambhu was served a show-cause notices over allegations of starting his campaign before the official commencement of electioneering.

Shambhu held motorcades, processions, and meetings with thousands of supporters on 28 November, 7 December, and 9 December. The election inquiry committee served him show cause notices three times for the violations.

Later, the election commission fined him Tk50,000 after a holding hearing on the allegations on 27 December.