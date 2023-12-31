Barguna-1 AL candidate Shambhu gets 4th show-cause notice

Bangladesh

TBS Report
31 December, 2023, 08:50 pm
Last modified: 31 December, 2023, 09:32 pm

Related News

Barguna-1 AL candidate Shambhu gets 4th show-cause notice

TBS Report
31 December, 2023, 08:50 pm
Last modified: 31 December, 2023, 09:32 pm
Dhirendra Debnath Shambhu. Photo: Collected
Dhirendra Debnath Shambhu. Photo: Collected

The election inquiry committee on Sunday (31 December) issued a show-cause notice to Awami League candidate for Barguna-1 Dhirendra Debnath Shambhu for the fourth time for allegedly breaching the electoral code of conduct.

He has been asked to respond to the notice within 48 hours.

The notice states that Dhirendra Debnath Shambhu criticised the independent candidates of the constituency by terming them "Iblis (devil), idiot and Munafiq (hypocrite)" while speaking at a rally in Karaibaria union of Taltali upazila in Barguna.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

Earlier, Shambhu was served a show-cause notices over allegations of starting his campaign before the official commencement of electioneering.

Shambhu held motorcades, processions, and meetings with thousands of supporters on 28 November, 7 December, and 9 December. The election inquiry committee served him show cause notices three times for the violations.

Later, the election commission fined him Tk50,000 after a holding hearing on the allegations on 27 December.

Top News

Dhirendra Debnath Shambhu / show cause / Barguna

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Casablanca: As time goes by…

Casablanca: As time goes by…

7h | Features
Photo: Collected

5 most-anticipated cars in 2024

8h | Wheels
The idea behind Bangladesh Open University was to keep education open for students of all ages across the country. Photo: Rajib Dhar

Bangladesh Open University: Finishing the unfinished degrees

13h | Panorama
This year has seen the largest pro-Palestine demonstrations across the United States and Europe in defiance of the West’s policy of unconditional support to Israel’s military campaign in Gaza. Photo: Bloomberg

The West in 2023: A year of shifting influences

13h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

What are the expectations of the economy in 2024?

What are the expectations of the economy in 2024?

1h | Videos
Swing it like Shoriful

Swing it like Shoriful

32m | Videos
Gas prices will fall in 2024

Gas prices will fall in 2024

4h | Videos
Several more conflicts may break out next year

Several more conflicts may break out next year

2h | Videos