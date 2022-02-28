Int’l Mother Language Day observed in UN peacekeeping missions

Bangladesh Army contingents of UN peacekeeping missions observed International Mother Language Day and Martyrs Day (Shaheed Dibos) with due solemnity.

They flew the national flag half-mast on 21 February, marking the day, said an ISPR press release.

Members of the army placed floral wreaths at Shaheed Minars at their posts, offering special prayers for the salvation of the departed souls of language martyrs.

A children's art competition was arranged with the participation of students from local educational institutions to mark the day.