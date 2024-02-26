Discussion meeting at Royal University on the occasion of International Mother Language Day

Corporates

Press Release
26 February, 2024, 11:20 am
Last modified: 26 February, 2024, 11:26 am

Related News

Discussion meeting at Royal University on the occasion of International Mother Language Day

Press Release
26 February, 2024, 11:20 am
Last modified: 26 February, 2024, 11:26 am
Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

A discussion meeting took place at Royal University of Dhaka on Martyrs' Day and International Mother Language Day in the university auditorium on 24 February.

Chaired by University Vice-Chancellor Professor Dr Mesbah Kamal, the meeting had distinguished journalist Abu Saeed Khan, advisory editor of Dainik Samakal newspaper, as the guest speaker. Acting Vice-Chancellor of Sheikh Hasina University of Science and Technology, Professor Dr Prafulla Chandra Sarkar delivered a speech as a special guest. Additional Managing Director of The Premier Bank PLC Syed Nowsher Ali, and Professor Dr AKM Manjurul Alam were present additionally. Ekushey medalist recitalist Shimul Mustafa, Chhaynat teachers Jannat-e-Ferdausi and Biman Chandra Biswas, and Salma Munni, dance instructor of National Arts Academy, attended as guest artists.

Journalist Abu Saeed Khan emphasised the development of language-based nationalism in the country and urged for the creation of a non-discriminatory society to preserve the consciousness of Ekushey.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

Syed Nowsher Ali stressed the understanding of the importance of mother tongue while advocating for the practice of English language and inspiring students to advance the country with Bengali nationalism.

Vice-Chancellor Professor Dr Mesbah Kamal encouraged the younger generation to embrace a non-sectarian spirit and ensure equal rights for all. He highlighted the importance of respecting all mother tongues and noted the recognition of 50 ethnic groups in Bangladesh.

Professor Dr Prafulla Chandra Sarker discussed the global celebration of Mother Language Day and analyzed language combinations and ethnic integration.

Professor Dr AKM Manjurul Alam emphasised the need to increase the practice and research of the Bengali mother tongue to uphold its respect.

The programme concluded with cultural events and a quiz competition celebrating International Mother Language Day, where Vice-Chancellor Professor Dr Mesbah Kamal and Ekushey Medal-winning recitalist Shimul Mustafa distributed prizes. The meeting was conducted by Dean of the Faculty of Arts Social Sciences, Dr Dipu Siddiqui, alongside English Department Lecturer Yuki Barua and Tasnima Kroree. Speakers emphasised the importance of standardised language practice to sustain the Bengali language, urging greater care for our mother tongue.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

meeting / University / International Mother Language Day

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Photo: Courtesy

Apex Bangladesh Fashion Legacy Summit and Show’24: Bridging heritage with innovation in fashion

1h | Mode
Owners took the opportunity to bond, exchanging tales of their beloved Crowns, while basking in the shared passion for these automotive icons. Photo: Akif Hamid

Crowns at Kaya: A convoy of the royal cavalcade

1d | Wheels
At first glance, the KLX instantly portrays its passion for adventure. Photo: Akif Hamid

Kawasaki KLX 150 BF: Unleashing new potentials off- and on-road

1d | Wheels
Tasfia has been to over 30 countries so far. Photos: Courtesy

Around the world in sharees

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

70 percent shortage of manpower in Syedpur railway factory

70 percent shortage of manpower in Syedpur railway factory

5h | Videos
Hogla pata products from Nilphamari are going to 28 countries

Hogla pata products from Nilphamari are going to 28 countries

21h | Videos
Does purchasing a flat exceed middle-class means?

Does purchasing a flat exceed middle-class means?

19h | Videos
‘Era of peace in Europe over’

‘Era of peace in Europe over’

17h | Videos