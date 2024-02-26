Discussion meeting at Royal University on the occasion of International Mother Language Day

Photo: Courtesy

A discussion meeting took place at Royal University of Dhaka on Martyrs' Day and International Mother Language Day in the university auditorium on 24 February.

Chaired by University Vice-Chancellor Professor Dr Mesbah Kamal, the meeting had distinguished journalist Abu Saeed Khan, advisory editor of Dainik Samakal newspaper, as the guest speaker. Acting Vice-Chancellor of Sheikh Hasina University of Science and Technology, Professor Dr Prafulla Chandra Sarkar delivered a speech as a special guest. Additional Managing Director of The Premier Bank PLC Syed Nowsher Ali, and Professor Dr AKM Manjurul Alam were present additionally. Ekushey medalist recitalist Shimul Mustafa, Chhaynat teachers Jannat-e-Ferdausi and Biman Chandra Biswas, and Salma Munni, dance instructor of National Arts Academy, attended as guest artists.

Journalist Abu Saeed Khan emphasised the development of language-based nationalism in the country and urged for the creation of a non-discriminatory society to preserve the consciousness of Ekushey.

Syed Nowsher Ali stressed the understanding of the importance of mother tongue while advocating for the practice of English language and inspiring students to advance the country with Bengali nationalism.

Vice-Chancellor Professor Dr Mesbah Kamal encouraged the younger generation to embrace a non-sectarian spirit and ensure equal rights for all. He highlighted the importance of respecting all mother tongues and noted the recognition of 50 ethnic groups in Bangladesh.

Professor Dr Prafulla Chandra Sarker discussed the global celebration of Mother Language Day and analyzed language combinations and ethnic integration.

Professor Dr AKM Manjurul Alam emphasised the need to increase the practice and research of the Bengali mother tongue to uphold its respect.

The programme concluded with cultural events and a quiz competition celebrating International Mother Language Day, where Vice-Chancellor Professor Dr Mesbah Kamal and Ekushey Medal-winning recitalist Shimul Mustafa distributed prizes. The meeting was conducted by Dean of the Faculty of Arts Social Sciences, Dr Dipu Siddiqui, alongside English Department Lecturer Yuki Barua and Tasnima Kroree. Speakers emphasised the importance of standardised language practice to sustain the Bengali language, urging greater care for our mother tongue.