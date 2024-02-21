Buet pays tribute to language martyrs

Bangladesh University of Engineering and Technology (Buet) has paid homage to the Language Martyrs on the occasion of Shaheed Dibosh (Martyrs' Day) and International Mother Language Day.

In the early hours of this morning, BUET's honorable Vice-Chancellor Professor Dr Satya Prasad Majumder, and Vice-Chancellor (Acting) Associate Professor Dr Abdul Jabbar Khan, along with university officials, faculty members, and staff, gathered at the Central Shaheed Minar from Polashi Mor.

They offered floral tributes and paid their respects.

At the time, deans, heads of departments, director of student welfare, registrar, hall provosts, faculty members, heads of various departments, officials from offices, institutes, and centers, along with university staff, were present.

Prior to this, under the leadership of the Vice-Chancellor and Vice-Chancellor (Acting), Buet had also paid tribute by placing a floral wreath at the main entrance adjacent to the Shaheed Minar.