BRRI observes Martyrs’ Day and International Mother Language Day

21 February, 2024, 07:45 pm
The Martyrs' Day and International Mother Language Day were celebrated with due dignity at Bangladesh Rice Research Institute (BRI) on Wednesday (21 February). 

To mark the day, the national flag was hoisted (half-mast) in the morning in front of the administration building at the institute's Gazipur headquarters, reads a press release.

Later, a special prayer was offered to the martyrs asking for their forgiveness.

The officers of BRRI paraded through different roads of the institution, the Director General of BRRI Md Shahjahan Kabir laid wreath at Shaheed Minar. 

BRRI's chief scientific officer ASM Masuduzzaman chaired the meeting. Director (Research) Mohammad Khalekuzzaman and Director (Administration and General Care) Dr. Md. Abdul Latif were special guests. 

Heads of departments and branches, representatives of various organisations active in BRRI, teachers and students of BRRI High School, BRRI Pragti Primary School were present in all these programmes.
 

