Bangladesh will pay enough to build 3 Padma bridges as capacity payment to Adani

Infrastructure

Eyamin Sajid
07 June, 2022, 11:00 pm
Last modified: 07 June, 2022, 11:04 pm

Related News

Bangladesh will pay enough to build 3 Padma bridges as capacity payment to Adani

Eyamin Sajid
07 June, 2022, 11:00 pm
Last modified: 07 June, 2022, 11:04 pm
Under-construction Padma bridge. Photo: BSS
Under-construction Padma bridge. Photo: BSS

Three Padma Bridges, nine Karnaphuli River Tunnels or four metro rails: that is how many mega infrastructures Bangladesh can build with the money it is paying to the Indian Adani Group as capacity payment under a power purchase agreement (PPA).

Bangladesh will pay around $11.01 billion for importing 1,496 megawatts (MW) of electricity from Adani Godda 1,600 MW Thermal Power Plant over its 25 years of lifetime revealed a report co-published by the Bangladesh Working Group on External Debt (BWGED) and Indian Growthwatch.

"The amount for the capacity charge is nine times higher than the budget of Karnaphuli River Tunnel and more than four times than the Dhaka Metro Rail," said Hasan Mehedi, an author of the report and member secretary of the BWGED.

Since 2010-2011, Bangladesh Power Development Board (BPDB) has paid around $8.54 billion as capacity charges to independent power producers (IIPs) and rental and quick rental power plants owners.

"This power plant will be a huge burden on the Bangladesh economy. It doesn't make any sense to import coal power from India when Bangladesh is experiencing around 60% overcapacity now," Mehedi said.

On 2 June, at a citizen discussion held at the National Press Club, State Minister of Power Energy and Mineral Resources Nasrul Hamid, however, claimed that the country does not have overcapacity in electricity. 

He said apart from captive power, the total installed capacity of power is around 21,000MW. But the capacity stands at 16,000 MW to 17,000MW if 10% for derated capacity and 10% for scheduled maintenance is excluded, whereas the current demand is around 14000MW.

Instead, we see capacity shortage if we consider 20% standby reserve margin. 

The BPDB signed an agreement with Adani Group in November 2017 to offtake 1,496 MW power from its Godda Coal Power Plant under the cross-border electricity trade arrangement.

As per the agreement, the BPDB agreed to pay $0.038 or Tk3.26 per (kilowatt hour) kWh as capacity charge, higher than any other power plant in Bangladesh.

As per the report estimates, the cost of electricity from the Godda power plant will be at least tk9.09 per kWh, which is 56% higher than other imported electricity and 196% higher than solar power in India.

According to the BWGED and Growthwatch's report, the Adani Group may take $423.29 million as capacity charge per year, but the money will not benefit the Bangladeshi people.

In addition to that, the cost of electricity from the Godda Adani Group will increase by 5.5% per year, while the cost of solar power will be decreasing at a yearly rate of 10%.

At present, Bangladesh imports 1,160MW electricity from India through cross-border electricity trade agreements. 

The first unit of 1600 MW is scheduled to start commercial operation by this July while the second unit will come online by December this year.

But the corresponding transmission line from Indo-Bangla border to Bangladeshi national grid has not been prepared yet.

Sources at the BPDB said that Bangladesh won't be able to receive the electricity until December this year.

Even if the transmission line were built by December 2022 according to the plan, Bangladesh will have to pay $141.10 million of capacity charges in four months only.

Md Mizanur Rahman Sarkar, project director at Rahanpur to Monakasha Border 400kV Transmission Line, told The Business Standard, "The physical work of the Bangladesh part of the project is almost completed. But transmission line in the Indian side has yet not been completed."  

Sarkar, however, said that the power evacuation would be started within five to six months. 

For evacuating electricity from the plant, 134 km (30km in Bangladesh side and 104km in Indian side) transmission line construction project was taken by both countries.

Bangladesh / Top News

Padma Bridge / Adani Group

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

FILE PHOTO: The logo of Foxconn, the trading name of Hon Hai Precision Industry, is seen on top of the company&#039;s building in Taipei, Taiwan March 30, 2018. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu/File Photo

Foxconn's EV push takes it back to the future

9h | Panorama
Illustration: TBS

‘Investment difficult without easing up the legal infrastructure’

12h | Panorama
General lighting, also known as ambient lighting, provides an area with overall, non-specific illumination, with a comfortable level of brightness. Photo: AR Sadia Alam

Let there be light: Conducive lighting for commercial spaces

13h | Habitat
Rambhakt Sarkar is carrying on the legacy of his father through Adi Surasree. Photo: Noor-A-Alam

The Surasree story: A 56-year-old family business, an oasis for musicians

14h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Sitakunda fire not completely extinguished

Sitakunda fire not completely extinguished

1h | Videos
'12% corporate tax will increase export and dollar income'

'12% corporate tax will increase export and dollar income'

1h | Videos
Fear of clash in Germany-England match

Fear of clash in Germany-England match

3h | Videos
The middle class will suffer after savings certificate sales reduction

The middle class will suffer after savings certificate sales reduction

4h | Videos

Most Read

1
8 chartered accountants’ licence suspended
Economy

8 chartered accountants’ licence suspended

2
Motiur Rahman Mithon holds the camera during the filming of one of his famous prank videos. The Youtuber has more than 30 million subscribers and eight billion views in his different channels.
Features

Bangladesh’s king of YouTube is not who you think it is

3
Photo: Mohammad Minhaj Uddin/TBS
Bangladesh

49 killed, over 200 injured, Chattogram container depot fire yet to be put out

4
Illustration: TBS
Pursuit

When visas are dearer than fully funded admissions

5
Johnny Depp wins defamation case against Amber Heard; Depp awarded $15m in damages
Splash

Johnny Depp wins defamation case against Amber Heard; Depp awarded $15m in damages

6
Singer KK dies during live performance in Kolkata
Splash

Singer KK dies during live performance in Kolkata