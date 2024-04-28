Padma Bridge toll collection exceeds Tk1,500 crore mark in 22 months

Bangladesh

According to the Bangladesh Bridge Authority (BBA), toll collections have reached Tk15,026,215,900 as of Saturday (27 April)

Photo: TBS
Photo: TBS

Padma Bridge toll collection has surpassed the Tk1,500 crore mark within a span of 22 months.

According to the Bangladesh Bridge Authority (BBA), toll collections have reached Tk15,026,215,900 as of Saturday (27 April). 

More than 1.12 crore vehicles crossed the bridge during the period, with 5,601,232 vehicles crossing from the Mawa end and 5,689,863 from the Jajira end.

Amirul Haider Chowdhury, additional director of the Padma Bridge site office, confirmed the figures and said the toll collection had met expectations.

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina inaugurated the long-awaited Padma Bridge on 25 June 2022. The bridge was opened for traffic the day after its inauguration. 

On the first day of its operation, 51,316 vehicles crossed the bridge, collecting tolls amounting to Tk20,931,550 crore.

 

