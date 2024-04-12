Man dies after being hit by motorcycle on Padma Bridge, couple detained

The body of Mohammad Tayeb Ali being taken to police custody. Photo: TBS
The body of Mohammad Tayeb Ali being taken to police custody. Photo: TBS

A man died on the spot after being hit by a motorcycle on Padma Bridge today (12 April).

The deceased has been identified as Mohammad Tayeb Ali, 34, a microbus driver hailing from Kashiani of Gopalganj, said Inspector ASM Ziaul Haider of Mawa Traffic Police.  

Tayeb was fixing a flat tyre when the motorcycle hit him.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

The police have arrested the motorcyclist and its pillion over the incident. The arrestees - Azmir Hossain, 28, and Sraboni Islam, 27- are husband and wife, said Inspector Ziaul.

According to police officials and witnesses, Tayeb was crossing the Padma Bridge with passengers on his microbus at around 10:00am when one of the tyres of his vehicle burst between pillars 11 and 12 of the bridge. The microbus, coming from Munsiganj, was headed to Kashiani.

Tayeb got out of his car to fix the flat tyre when the motorcycle hit him from behind. He died on the spot due to blood loss.

"The body of the deceased is being kept under police custody for now. 

"The body will be handed over to relatives once the legal process is done," said Inspector Ziaul.

