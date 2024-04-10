Padma Bridge sees 45,000 vehicles in 24 hours, toll collection nears Tk5 crore

Around 45,000 vehicles have crossed Padma Bridge in the 24 hours between 12am Tuesday [9 April] to 12am Wednesday [10 April], allowing for a toll collection of Tk4.89 crore.

"30,330 of the vehicles crossed the bridge from the Mawa end, yielding tolls of Tk2.76 crore. On the other hand, 14,874 vehicles traversed from the Jajira end, generating Tk2.13 crore in tolls," said Amirul Haider Chowdhury, the deputy director of the Padma Bridge site office.

"Although there was a significant rush of home-bound vehicles at the Mawa end on Tuesday (10 April) morning, the situation has returned to normal today. Currently, toll booths await the arrival of vehicles," he said.

Tolls are reportedly collected from 14 booths at both ends of the Padma Bridge.

"Due to the heavy motorcycle traffic, the number of booths dedicated to motorcycles at the Mawa end has been increased to two. There are a total of seven booths collecting tolls at the Mawa end of the bridge," Amirul Haider added.

