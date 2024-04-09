Tk1.82 crore earned in toll collection from Padma Bridge in 8 hours

TBS Report
09 April, 2024, 06:50 pm
Last modified: 09 April, 2024, 06:54 pm

From 6am to 2pm, a total of Tk1,81,00,450 crore was collected as the toll from both ends of the bridge, Amirul Haider Chowdhury, additional director of the Padma Bridge site office said today (9 April).

Photo: TBS
Photo: TBS

Around Tk1.82 has been collected as toll on the Padma Bridge in 8 hours.

"From 6am to 2pm, a total of Tk1,81,00,450 crore was collected as the toll from both ends of the bridge," Amirul Haider Chowdhury, additional director of the Padma Bridge site office said today (9 April).

"During this time, Tk1,13,64,000 was collected as toll at the Mawa end only.," he added.

"Toll is being collected through 7 booths at Mawa end. In 8 hours, 13,886 vehicles crossed the bridge from here. Of these, 5,861 were motorcycles. From the Jazira end, .4,847 vehicles crossed the bridge. A separate lane has been made for motorcycles," he said.

