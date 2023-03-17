Indian high commissioner pays tribute to Bangabandhu on birth anniversary

On the occasion of the 103rd birth anniversary of the Father of the Nation of Bangladesh Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, Indian High Commissioner to Bangladesh Pranay Verma visited the historic Dhanmondi 32 in the capital and paid warm tributes to Bangabandhu, said a press release.

Bangabandhu's enduring legacy continues to illuminate the path of the India-Bangladesh partnership, serving as a beacon of hope and driving the unwavering commitment of India towards its relationship with Bangladesh in achieving shared progress and prosperity, said the release.