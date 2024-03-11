Pranay Verma inaugurates NRL liaison office in Dhaka

Bangladesh

TBS Report
11 March, 2024, 09:50 pm
Last modified: 11 March, 2024, 09:53 pm

Related News

Pranay Verma inaugurates NRL liaison office in Dhaka

TBS Report
11 March, 2024, 09:50 pm
Last modified: 11 March, 2024, 09:53 pm
Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

Indian High Commissioner in Dhaka Pranay Verma today inaugurated Assam based fuel oil refinery company Numaligarh Refinery Limited (NRL)'s liaison office in Dhaka.

NRL Managing director Bhaskar Jyoti Phukan and Meghna Petroleum Ltd Managing director Md. Tipu Sultan accompanied the Indian envoy, among others, during the launching of the NRL liaison office, said a press release issued by Indian High Commission.

In his remarks, Verma said with the inauguration of the liaison office, NRL would be able to more effectively explore such collaborations with the Bangladesh authorities in the future for supply petroleum products.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

NRL was established as a Company on 22 April 1993 in Golaghat, Assam is a Category-I Miniratna CPSE under the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas, Government of India.

Verma said that India and Bangladesh have made unprecedented progress in advancing relations between our two countries in the last decade.

"One of the key manifestations of that transformation, he said, is the growth in bilateral trade and economic engagement and connectivity links," he added.

He further said that collaboration in the Power & Energy sector has become one of the hallmarks of this all-encompassing relationship and the Friendship Pipeline is a testament to the growing partnership in this important sector.

The Friendship Pipeline Project, which was jointly inaugurated by the Prime Ministers of Bangladesh and India virtually on 18 March 2023, is the first cross-border pipeline for supply of petroleum products to Bangladesh.

This pipeline has a capacity to transport One Million Metric Tonnes Per Annum (MMTPA) of High-Speed Diesel and has been completed at a total estimated cost of over INR 375 Crore, of which, over INR 285 Crore has been spent for construction of the Bangladesh portion of the pipeline under a Government of India grant.

Since the inauguration of the pipeline last year, 42 TMT of diesel with a total value of USD 34 million has been exported to Bangladesh.

With the completion of the pipeline, cross-border supply of High-Speed Diesel is being done faster and more economically with a minimal carbon footprint putting in place a sustainable, reliable and cost-effective way of transporting High-Speed Diesel to Bangladesh.

Indian High Commissioner to Bangladesh Pranay Verma

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Illustration: TBS

Which is the best asset class to invest in 2024?

9h | Panorama
Photo: Collected

Last minute Ramadan preparations

11h | Features
Approximately 4.5 lakh roofs in Dhaka city and an increasing number of homeowners are transforming these once-neglected spaces into rooftop gardens. Photo: Courtesy

Gardening services shaping a greener Dhaka skyline

14h | Panorama
From the front, the Touring looks completely identical to the sedan. Photo: MD Abu Saeed Miad

2019 Toyota Corolla Touring: The most exquisite and economic wagon in the market

1d | Wheels

More Videos from TBS

Benazir-Zardari's daughter becoming the first lady of Pakistan

Benazir-Zardari's daughter becoming the first lady of Pakistan

34m | Videos
Health Benefits of Fasting

Health Benefits of Fasting

4h | Videos
Real Madrid boss Ancelotti faces tax troubles

Real Madrid boss Ancelotti faces tax troubles

5h | Videos
Oppenheimer has 7 Oscars

Oppenheimer has 7 Oscars

5h | Videos