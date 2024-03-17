PM pays tribute to Father of the Nation on his birth anniversary

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina paid tribute to the Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman today (17 March), marking his 104th birth anniversary and National Children's Day.

She placed a wreath at the portrait of Bangabandhu in front of the Bangabandhu Memorial Museum at Dhaka's Dhanmondi-32 this morning.

After placing the wreath, the premier stood in solemn silence as a mark of profound respect to the memory of the founding father of the country.

A smartly turned out contingent drawn from Bangladesh Army, Navy and Air Force formed a guard of honour for the occasion.

A munajat was also offered, seeking eternal peace for the departed souls of the martyrs of the 15 August carnage.

Later, Sheikh Hasina, Awami League (AL) President, flanked by the party's senior leaders, placed a second wreath at the portrait of Bangabandhu on behalf of her party.

The Prime Minister's younger sister Sheikh Rehana was present at the time.

The Prime Minister will go to Tungipara by helicopter to pay homage to Bangabandhu and offer prayers at the mausoleum of the Father of the Nation there.

She will also attend a programme for National Children's Day.

On this day in 1920, Bangabandhu, the architect of independent Bangladesh and the greatest Bengali of all times, was born at Tungipara in Gopalganj.

He was assassinated along with most members of his family on 15 August, 1975.